Reconsideration isn’t just on the agenda, it is the agenda Thursday when the Blount County Planning Commission holds a special-called meeting.

The commission is meeting at a special call with the only agenda item being the consideration of final plat approval for Unit 3 of Phase 4 for Manor in the Foothills under development by by Tennessee Valley Land LLC and being constructed by Smithbilt Homes.

The previous Planning Commission approved the 149 lots of Phase 4 as a whole on June 16, 2024, then granted preliminary plat approval to Phase 4, Unit 3 in June. The final plat was on the agenda for the September, the first meeting of the commission with five new members — four new county commissioners and one citizen commissioner — in the wake of the August elections and county officials taking office on Sept. 1. No commissioner made a motion on the item and it moved to unfinished business for the October meeting. On Oct. 22, commissioners voted to deny the final approval though Tennessee Valley Land LLC had already spent the money to install the roads, utilities and other infrastructure required for the lots to be developed as new homes.

The vote for approval failed on a 5-6 vote with commissioners David Corwin, Chris Franklin, Tom Hodge, Joshua Sullins and Darrell Tipton voting in favor. Commissioners Chip Blankenship, Shannon Effler, Danny Kimsey, Bruce McClellan, Steve Myers and Robert Simerly voted against.

With a negative result, Kimsey moved to deny the plat due to issues with existing county infrastructure, lot size and open space. Blankenship seconded the motion and a reciprocal 6-5 vote denied the plat’s approval. TCA 13-3-403 lays out the specific criteria a denial must be based on at the final plat stage which does include those areas but only as violations of the county’s ordinances, agreements and requirements placed during preliminary approval.

The Manor subdivision’s history has created a somewhat unique situation. It has lot size and open space exceptions as the project began under the jurisdiction of the Maryville Regional Planning Commission, which provided the overall approval in 2018. When the city surrendered its regional planning authority, projects the that commission had approved outside the city limits were placed under the jurisdiction of the county. The county Board of Zoning Appeals approved the development’s master plan to continue under the original requirements stipulated by Maryville, in effect creating a waiver from county regulations on lot size and open space.

The traffic on Best Road has increased with the construction of multiple developments, but at the time of Manor’s approval an agreement for road improvements was made with the county highway superintendent’s office. According to Planning staff, an original agreement for specified improvements to Best Road by the County Highway Department were completed to the requirements reached almost a decade ago with support from the developer. Planning commissioners asked if there was a more recent traffic study than the original study during discussion and expressed a frustration at the lack of data for the current condition and volumes of traffic on Best Road.

According to a letter from the county attorney distributed prior to the meeting, a denial of the final plat put the commission and county in jeopardy of being sued by the developer for denying the vested rights of the property owner. With that legal advise from the county attorney, the denial also opens the option for planning commissioners to also be sued as individuals.

The Planning Commission originally did not intend to meet in November as its schedule falls on Thanksgiving week.

Under Robert’s Rules, only one of the six commissioners who voted in favor of the denial, can move to reconsider the final plat. Under the Commission By-Laws, the only rule regarding the majority for voting is (IV:3), requiring “General matters must be approved by a majority of all members of the Commission,” as adopted in 1967 and last amended Sept. 19, 1999. The practice of approving or denying plats on a vote of the majority of commissioners present at the meeting is based on legal opinion sent to the last commission and has not been used by the new commission until the Manor vote.