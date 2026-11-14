Adam Wilson might be surprised to learn he holds a remarkable place in Blount County history.

According to his tombstone, Wilson was born Feb. 9, 1840. “Smoky Mountain Kin” lists his parents as Jack Wilson and Pollie Eldrige. He grew up somewhere in northern Blount County and, according to his grandson, Sam Wilson, eventually lived off Burnett Station Road.

Wilson came of age as tensions leading to the Civil War intensified. In 1862, he enlisted in the 3rd Tennessee Cavalry Volunteers, a Union regiment, and served as a private in Company A. He was reportedly a strong supporter of President Abraham Lincoln.

The 3rd Tennessee Cavalry became well known in Blount County, with its history documented by Will McTeer in his book, “Loyal Mountaineers.” Wilson likely helped guard trains between Nashville and Murfreesboro and may have participated in skirmishes associated with the Battle of Stones River.

On Sept. 25, 1864, the 3rd Tennessee Cavalry was captured at the Sulphur Branch Trestle near Athens, Alabama. Its members spent the following months imprisoned at Cahaba Prison in Alabama.

At the end of the war, prisoners were loaded aboard the steamboat Sultana for a journey north on the Mississippi River.

On April 27, 1865, the Sultana exploded and sank in what became the deadliest maritime disaster in American history. Among those killed were 260 members of the 3rd Tennessee Cavalry.

Wilson was among the survivors.

The disaster occurred less than two weeks after Lincoln’s assassination and received relatively little national attention.

After returning home in 1865, Wilson married Margaret McGaha. The marriage eventually ended in divorce.

The Civil War had devastated Blount County, leaving many residents struggling to earn a living and feed their families. The federal government also faced substantial debt and sought to collect taxes on distilled spirits, including those produced illegally.

In the years following the war, Wilson’s official occupation was blacksmith. But he also became involved in a substantial moonshining operation in Miller’s Cove.

Wilson, Eli Hutsell “Hut” Amerine and Fletch Emmett reportedly operated a moonshining enterprise spanning three states until federal raids began in 1878.

During the first raid, an officer was shot and wounded. A federal officer was killed in a subsequent raid.

All three moonshiners were eventually arrested, but their time behind bars was interrupted by a daring escape from a Knoxville jail.

Wilson and Emmett were recaptured and eventually convicted of crimes related to moonshining and the shootings. Amerine disappeared.

Wilson and Emmett served several years of lengthy prison sentences before receiving pardons from President Chester A. Arthur, according to “Smokies Life.” The pardons came before Arthur left office in 1885.

But Wilson’s moonshining days apparently were not over.

One of his descendants, Linda Kay Baker, said Wilson and his sons continued producing moonshine until his death. His sons reportedly carried on the family tradition for some time afterward.

Wilson married his last wife, Callie Brogdon, in 1904. He was approximately 64 years old, while she was about 15.

Wilson left behind numerous descendants, including his grandson Sam Wilson, who continues searching for information about the grandfather he never knew.

Over the years, many legends have developed around Adam Wilson, making it difficult at times to separate fact from folklore.

Sam Wilson spoke highly of his grandmother, Callie, who was nearly 50 years younger than her husband. She never remarried after Adam’s death and continued receiving a widow’s pension based on his Civil War service until her death July 3, 1935.

Adam Wilson died Nov. 20, 1919. Both he and Callie are buried in Bethlehem Church Cemetery.

Little is known about fellow moonshiner Fletch Emmett. In two weeks, we’ll explore more of the moonshining raids, their aftermath and the story of Hut Amerine.