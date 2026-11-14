The Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union presented a $100,000 check to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Monday for the nonprofit’s Harvesting Hope program, which provides fresh, locally sourced produce to those facing food insecurity in the region.

Second Harvest’s new CEO Rachael Ellis announced the new initiative in June as a way to simultaneously invest in local farms while also providing high quality, nutrient dense food to Tennesseans in need in the 18 counties Second Harvest serves.

“This donation from Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union will help expand access to fresh nourishment for families throughout our region. At the same time, it will support the area’s economy and local farmers who partner with the program,” said Kristi Rule, chief development officer of Second Harvest Bank.

The contribution is part of KTVAECU’s yearlong Giveback Initiative, which celebrates the union members and the communities that have supported the Credit Union.

“We believe in taking care of communities where we live and serve,” said Lynn Summers, president and CEO of KTVAECU. “Harvesting Hope gives us an opportunity to support our local farmers and livestock producers while helping our neighbors put quality food on the table. We’re proud to partner with Second Harvest to support this invaluable program.”

To learn more about the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, visit tvacreditunion.com. To learn more about Second Harvest, visit secondharvesttn.org.