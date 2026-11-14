A state nonprofit is still looking for 63 volunteer mentors in Blount County to help guide high school seniors and college graduates as they transition into the next stage of their lives.

tnAchieves needs more than 1,500 volunteers statewide, with a significant proportion of those needed in the East Tennessee region. Volunteers provide support as either access mentors or workforce mentors.

Access mentors help guide and encourage high school seniors through the transition to either college or technical school. Mentors set milestone goals to make sure students are on track for school and scholarship applications, including the TN Promise scholarship, and track and celebrate student achievements.

as they pop up.

Mentors must have at least one hour per month that can be dedicated to serving in this position, and tnAchieves encourages mentors to reach out to students at least once every two weeks and check in regularly.

Workforce mentors prepare students who are finishing up a postsecondary credential to enter the workforce. Their focus is on helping students refine as professionals by identifying a chosen career field, drafting and submitting resumes and conducting mock interviews.

Once again, mentors must have at least one hour per month that can be dedicated to serving in this position, and they should plan to check in at least once every two weeks. Because students in their last semesters are often busy, mentors should be consistent but expect delays.

To become a mentor, volunteers can submit an application online at tnachieves.org/mentors#recruitment. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20. Volunteers must pass a background check, paid for by tnAchieves, and complete virtual training. Outreach begins in January.

For questions or concerns, email Director of Mentors Baylor Atkins at baylor@tnachieves.org.