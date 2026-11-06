Traffic updates on Alcoa Highway

Motorists traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway will notice some changes beginning Monday, Nov. 9, as the new off-ramp leading onto Cherokee Trail opens.

The off-ramp will provide access to U.T. Medical Center. As part of this shift, the existing northbound exit ramp leading to the medical center will permanently close. The southbound off-ramp will remain unchanged.

In Knox County, nightly lane closures will continue on Cherokee Trail between Old Cherokee Trail and Medical Center Way, and the Alcoa Highway Interchange from Sunday, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 5. Travelers heading northbound along the highway should expect delays between 7 p.m.-6 a.m. and be cautious of crews in the area.