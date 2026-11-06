GA man indicted for reckless homicide from 2025, others

A Blount County grand jury indicted four people Monday, including a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting a Maryville woman in July 2025.

Around 2 p.m. July 20, 2025, Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home off Triple Oak Street in Maryville, where they found Shelby R. Williams, 34, of Maryville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies spoke with Charles Anthony Scott, 49, who allegedly told investigators he had been cleaning his gun with the barrel pointed toward Williams when it discharged.

Scott was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An autopsy later confirmed Williams died from a single gunshot wound and classified the manner of death as homicide.

Grand jurors indicted Scott on the two original charges, along with four counts of reckless endangerment involving two adults and two children who were nearby at the time of the shooting.

Nathaniel Allen Miller, 31, of Maryville, was indicted on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, and assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from an early morning welfare check June 27.

Around 1:45 a.m., Alcoa Police Department officers responded to the Weigel’s on Hunters Crossing Drive after receiving a report of a possibly impaired individual who witnesses said had been jumping on vehicle hoods and threatening to kill passersby.

When officers arrived and attempted to arrest Miller, he allegedly resisted being handcuffed and injured one officer.

Following his arrest, court records indicate Miller was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and report for weekly pretrial release check-ins, among other conditions of his release.

The remaining two defendants were indicted on charges involving alleged driving under the influence.

Nicholas Robert Lambert, 44, of Maryville, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI stemming from a welfare check May 21, 2025.

According to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy stopped to check on the driver of a black Nissan Altima parked with its engine running in the lot of a Shell gas station after the store and fuel pumps had closed.

The deputy reported finding the driver, later identified as Lambert, asleep and slouched over the steering wheel.

When Lambert awoke, the deputy reported that he had “glossy eyes” and “the odor of a alcoholic beverage” coming from him.

Christopher Jack Hodge, 35, of Louisville, was indicted on charges of first-offense DUI, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an Alcoa Police Department report, an officer encountered Hodge around 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 2025, while responding to a report of a vehicle that had been parked at the Weigel’s on Topside Road for more than an hour.

The officer reported that Hodge attempted to drive away when the patrol vehicle entered the parking lot.

During the ensuing traffic stop, the officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol and observed that Hodge appeared nervous and had “glassy, bloodshot and watery eyes.”

When asked to exit the vehicle, Hodge allegedly told the officer there was cocaine in the center console. He also reportedly said he had been at a friend’s home, where he drank approximately one and a half White Claws.

An indictment is a formal accusation and does not establish guilt.