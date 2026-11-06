Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center Dog of the Week: SpongeBob

Readers may remember SpongeBob, the furriest little sponge that lived under the sea. He lived with his friends, Harry the dogfish and Patty, the dog shark. SpongeBob loved swimming in the ocean. He’d play hide-and-seek in sunken ships with slippery eels. When he caught them, he’d shake and shake, and toss them through the water.

“Wheeee!” they’d cry.

SpongeBob also loved sampling all the local fare, like crabs, lobsters, and oysters. One time he tried a mouthful of seaweed.

“Blech,” he said, spitting it out. “I need something meatier.”

He’d scratch a scratchy spot on the coral, and at night he’d use anemones as pillows, laying his little head in their soft tentacles.

Life in the ocean was fun for little SpongeBob, but he had so much love to give and no one to give it to. After all, sharks aren’t exactly cuddly. So one day, he breached the surface and blew a stream of water into the air.

“Look, a whale…wait a minute…” someone called from the shore. SpongeBob caught a wave and rode it all the way to the Maryville Alcoa Animal Center, where he now waits for his furever home.

The perfect home for sweet eight-month-old SpongeBob will be one where the treats keep coming, the playtime is the funnest, and the love is bigger than the biggest ocean.

City employee Sarah De Bruin said SpongeBob is bright, playful, and eager to please. He’s also a super smarty-pants, which should make training a breeze.

SpongeBob loves everyone: adults, children, dogs…even those rascally kitty cats.

At 40 pounds, he is the perfect size for couch cuddles and sweet snuggles. “I’m ready to swim into your heart,” SpongeBob said with a jump.

For more information on SpongeBob or other adoptable furry friends, call Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center at 865-273-3751.

The center is located at 426 Home Ave., Maryville.