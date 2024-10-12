Open in App
    Onsted shines at Lenawee County Cross Country Championship

    By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram,

    2 days ago

    BLISSFIELD — Emmry Ross has had an illustrious high school running career at Onsted with numerous titles in cross country and track and field.

    Saturday at Gerber Park she earned her third Lenawee County Championship title with a time of 18:48.4 and sixth county title overall with three Lenawee County Preview wins.

    This one was different, because not only did she win the race, but the Wildcats took first overall with a score of 50 followed by Blissfield (59), Adrian (63), Tecumseh (68) and Hudson (94).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Icz1o_0w4gxfSu00

    Alongside Ross, helping the Wildcats to the win was fellow senior Allie England in 10th (21:43.26), junior Raegan Brosamer in 14th (22:06.72) and senior Jordyn Taylor in 15th (22:09.17). Rounding out the score for Onsted was sophomore Mattie Hallenbeck in 21st (22:58.11).

    Blissfield junior Hope Miller was third (19:13.33) while Royals' sophomores Anna Hallett was sixth (21:08.62) and Kaleea Braun was eighth (21:28.20). Adrian senior Sophy Skeels was second (19:01.58) while freshmen Madison Petty was fifth (20:12.56) and Klair Baker was 12th (22:05.35).

    Tecumseh junior Claire Cousineau took 13th (22:05.99) while Hudson junior Annabelle Czeiszperger took 9th (21:41.84). Lenawee Christian senior Izzy Brooks was fourth (19:33.86), Britton Deerfield senior Aubrey Appleman was seventh (21:11.56) and Clinton freshman Ella Claus took 11th (21:49.76).

    2023 Lenawee championships: Adrian boys, Clinton girls cross country win county titles

    Adrian boys win again

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep0R6_0w4gxfSu00

    It was a pair of repeats on the boys side as Adrian won its' eighth-straight county meet with four-straight Lenawee County Previews and now four-straight Lenawee County Championships.

    The Maples won with a score of 77 followed closely by Onsted (80), Tecumseh (94), Blissfield (96), Madison (108), Clinton (115), Sand Creek (150), Lenawee Christian (230), Hudson (233) and Britton Deerfield (279).

    Individually, Onsted senior Mitchell Hiatt repeated after winning the preview earlier this season with a time of 15:50.83.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhoV5_0w4gxfSu00

    Adrian was led to the title by junior Moises Salazar in second (16:00.15) and freshmen Easton Coscarelli in 15th (18:15.82). Sophomore Landin Fisher was 17th (18:28.14), senior Tyler Condon in 20th (18:35.61) and sophomore Eddy Hedrick in 25th (18:59.60).

    Joining Hiatt for Onsted in the top-15 was senior James Bayes in fifth (17:25.96) and freshman Chris Durfey took sixth (17:29.92).

    Freshman Harrison Stamper took seventh (17:39.92) to lead Tecumseh while freshman Eli Harris was 12th (18:09.80). Blissfield had three in the top-15 with freshman Noah Sills in 11th (18:08.62), senior Ian Waddell in 13th (18:12.63) and freshman Michael Weidmayer in 14th (18:14.85).

    Madison junior Trenton Fetter was third (17:02.22) while Clinton senior Gabe Manchester took fourth (17:22.59), Sand Creek sophomore Silas Daniels was eighth (17:41.41), Lenawee Christian senior Joel Lange was ninth (17:45.51) and Hudson senior Isaac St. John was 10th (17:49.03).

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Onsted shines at Lenawee County Cross Country Championship

