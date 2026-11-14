Master Chief Scott Fusco and Dr. Brian Lawenda shake hands. Lawenda, a 13-year Navy veteran is helping treat Fusco, a 30-year Navy veteran’s prostate cancer.

WELLEN PARK — Scott Fusco, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, takes comfort in the fact that Brian Lawenda, another veteran, is the doctor treating his prostate cancer.

Lawenda spent 13 years in active duty in the Navy, and another four years in the reserves.

Fusco reached the rank of master chief, the highest enlisted rank in the Navy. He wanted someone he knew he could trust going to battle.

Lawenda is that guy.

He’s a radiation oncologist with at Advocate Radiation Oncology who does work in Port Charlotte and Wellen Park.

“When he told me he served in the Navy, it gave me comfort,” Fusco said. “I had absolute trust in him from that point on. We served at different times and places, but we’re all part of the same team. He’s been there, done that, just like me. There is instant respect, instant trust.”

Lawenda takes great pride in treating his fellow veterans.

“Taking care of veterans has been integral through the entire length of my career. When I was active duty, I was taking care of veterans at the VA hospital in San Diego, and also every aspect thereafter, working with veterans in Las Vegas, Washington, and here. It’s a true honor and joy for me to to be a veteran and a radiation oncologist and give back to my my veteran community,” Lawenda said.

Leaving the Navy in 2010, Lawenda said he learned a lot during his time in the service. He uses those lessons learned to this day.

VETERANS WITH CANCER

Lawenda said a large percentage of his patients are veterans.

Many got cancer from being in the service.

Substances like Agent Orange in Vietnam, fumes from the burn pits in the Middle East, and other exposures can lead to various types of the illnesses, Lawenda said.

“It’s a very common problem,” Lawenda said. “There’s dozens of cancers that are associated with all the different types of exposures. It could be prostate, it could be lung, it could be head and neck cancers, skin cancers, brain tumors. It really goes across the range of many different types of cancers and the specifics of the exposures.”

The Veterans Affairs Office has a list of those exposures that will be covered, he said.

Fusco, who Lawenda said should always be referred to as “Master Chief,” said he is “service connected” for prostate cancer through the VA. Exposure to Middle Eastern burn pits and ionizing radiation are included as causes of cancer, he said.

“I’m a career submarine sailor. I did 30 years on board submarines, and all of them were nuclear powered. So I was exposed to ionizing radiation. But, I really believe that my prostate cancer came from my tours over in the Middle East, and I was probably exposed to the burn pits. Prostate cancer does not run in my family,” Fusco said.

Fusco, who joined the Navy in 1982, is going through his second bout with the illness.

He had prostate cancer five years ago, and it looked like the “high frequency ultrasound ablation” treatment he got from a specialist in Lakewood Ranch worked for about four years.

But then it made a return.

Now, with Lawenda, Fusco has gone through rounds of radiation to try to get rid of it for good.

“I had 39 rounds of radiation. Not easy to do,” Fusco said.

But, he said, he listened to his team and what they told him to do.

“This was a pretty easy battle for my second time around with prostate cancer. I believe that his (Lawenda’s) treatment of me has has put me in remission,” Fusco said. “We’ll find out here in the near future, but I feel good. My numbers are great.”

In a conference call with The Daily Sun and Lawenda, Fusco thanked his fellow Navy veteran.

“I would just like to thank Dr. Lawenda and his team. They are amazing people. They’re more than just healers. They’re amazing people, and I want to thank them. So, thank you very much, Doc. Appreciate it,” Fusco said.

“Thank you, Master Chief,” Lawenda said. “It’s our pleasure, and my honor.”

Brian Lawenda speaks to a patient he is helping.