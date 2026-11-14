New Commissioner Elaine Allen-Emrich swears in on a Bible that was her late mother’s next to her daughter Cheyenne.

New Commissioner Oleg Lisitsyn watches on prior to being sworn in on Saturday. Phil Stokes, whose seat he is taking, did not attend the meeting.

NORTH PORT — A pair of new commissioners were sworn in, and a mayor and vice mayor were named Saturday morning in City Hall.

Family and friends of newly elected commissioners Elaine Allen-Emrich and Oleg Lisitsyn sat in the commission chambers along with residents.

Allen-Emrich will take over for her husband Pete Emrich, who served two terms. In a tight race, she defeated Ludmila Dunchyk during the general election, securing 17,519 votes from the 34,572 cast.

She thanked everyone for their support, especially her family. Allen-Emrich’s father came to town from Ohio to see the day, and brought a Bible that belonged to Allen-Emrich’s late mother for her to swear on.

Lisitsyn got 19,340 of the 34,839 votes cast running against Phil Stokes, who was the incumbent.

Lisitsyn thanked God for providing him the opportunity. He said he learned there’s a lot of people who care about what’s going on in North Port. He asked people to maintain that same passion, and for people to pray for the commission’s strength and wisdom.

Both were applauded at the meeting. One of Lisitsyn’s family members or friends in the crowd even played his campaign chant that replaces the word “Olé” with “Oleg.”

New North Port Commissioner Oleg Lisitsyn swears into office.

Outgoing Commissioner Pete Emrich was also thanked for his eight years of service. Emrich thanked staff, residents and others for their help along the way.

Outgoing Commissioner Pete Emrich is handed the gavel he used as a mayor as he leaves the city after two terms.

Stokes was also thanked for his service but he did not attend the meeting. He did, however, leave a voicemail and said the voters had their say. He also thanked staff and others, including his wife, and wished the newly elected commissioners well.

After the new commissioners were sworn in, David Duval was named as the mayor and Demetrius Petrow was named as vice mayor after a pair of unanimous votes.

While the positions of mayor and vice mayor have some administrative and additional duties, the titles are largely ceremonial. Each commissioner holds the same weight in terms of voting. The mayor is in charge of proclamations and meetings. The vice mayor assumes the role of mayor if needed.

A number of commenters wished the new board luck going into the future, including Pam Tokarz, who was wearing a T-shirt with Harry Potter and Voldemort standing face-to-face with the Elder Wand between them that said “it all ends here.”

Vice Mayor Petrow gave the new commissioners some advice as they face a number of challenges.

“Do not forget that you represent the people. Do the best for the most." And he continued, “we reap what we sew, so let’s sew good stuff,” quoting Stokes’ reference to a passage from the Book of Galatians.