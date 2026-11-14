A local insurance agency has been recognized for doing something not commonly associated with the insurance industry — giving money away.

Venice-based Joyner Family Insurance was a finalist from among 90 nominees in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Best Civic Engagement Award for its “Help Our Community” referral program.

The other finalists were Allstate, which won; the Dalhart (Texas) Area Chamber of Commerce; and Successful Innovations Inc., “the nation’s premier on-demand subscription site for building collaborative family and school partnerships,” according to its website.

The nomination “was a very unexpected thing,” agency founder David Joyner said. “It’s gratifying to even be on this list.”

The referral program started because “giving back is part of the fabric of our business,” he said.

A nonprofit is designated the charity of the quarter, to receive $10 for every referral to the agency whether or not it’s by a client and whether or not the person referred buys a policy. The public is invited to nominate recipients.

Prior recipients have included Mothers Helping Mothers, Jessy’s Toy Box and the Venice High lacrosse team, with each receiving around $2,000.

In addition, every referral is an entry into a quarterly drawing in which the winner can name a favorite charity to receive $250.

Joyner is a VHS grad, and his wife, Caitlin, is a former teacher there who’s now in charge of the Rotary Futures College Resource Center at VHS. Son Austin is a VHS grad who’s a sophomore at Baylor University and son Miles is a VHS freshman.

There’s probably no organization at Venice High the agency hasn’t supported, David Joyner said.

Besides making donations, the referral program also gives the nonprofits exposure — “a voice to tell their story,” he said.

Goodbye … for now

When he graduated VHS, Joyner said, he told his parents he was not only leaving for college but also wasn’t coming back to live in Florida afterward.

He attended Wake Forest, where he met Caitlin, got a degree, and then earned his CPA license and went to work as an accountant in Atlanta.

However, when they started to think about raising a family, not just Florida, but Venice was looking better.

He joined an accounting firm in Sarasota, then accepted a position with developer Mike Miller, rising to be his CFO.

Then a longtime itch to own his own business needed to be scratched, and it would drive a career change.

The obvious thing would be to open an accounting office, but it would mean doing taxes and he’s not a tax accountant, Joyner said.

“I had to figure out something else,” he said.

He had never considered going into insurance because “that’s what my dad did,” he said. His father, Lynn, was a longtime State Farm insurance agent in Port Charlotte, even when the family lived in Bradenton prior to moving to Venice.

After he warmed up to the industry, he said Caitlin told him, “I figured it was a matter of time.”

He was approved as a State Farm agent, and worked with his dad until State Farm put a moratorium on new agencies.

“That’s what propelled me into the independent insurance world,” he said.

It was vastly different from the “captive” insurance side “because you have to figure out everything by yourself.” But he opened the agency’s doors in January 2010 “and we haven’t looked back,” he said.

The major challenge, he said, was signing contracts with insurers, because they didn’t know him. Membership in the State Insurance Group, a collection of independent agents, “opened a lot of doors to us that might not have opened otherwise,” he said.

Some of the agency’s best partners were the hardest to get, he said.

Growing pains, and gains

Sixteen years later, the agency has 22 employees — including someone Joyner hired who had worked for his father and who is still with him — and it has outgrown its office at 1500 E. Venice Ave.

“We literally have no place to put anyone new,” Joyner said.

A new office is under construction west of Caldwell Trust Company on Center Road. It’s as much for the team as for their clients, because the current office is “packed,” he said.

His dad had spotted a “For Sale” sign on the property, and Joyner happened to be sitting next to trust company CEO and President Kelly Caldwell at a VHS football game, providing an opportunity to discuss a sale.

The new office will roughly triple the amount of space for Joyner Family Insurance while leaving half the building to be leased, pending future growth. It’s expected to open early next year.

Instead of its annual Christmas open house, the agency will be holding a big grand opening for the new office, Joyner said. The Christmas toy drive, is still on, though, he added.

It’s another outgrowth of the agency’s family and community orientation, and why the word “Family” is in its name even though he’s the only Joyner, he said.

“I’m such a big believer that culture is the No. 1 advertisement,” he said. That is why his biggest motivation is to set the culture for his team.

“Do that and the business will take care of itself,” he said.