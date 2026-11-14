'A New View: Yoga at the Wall'

Using the wall as a way to deepen your understanding of various poses and inversions, Karen Ascher will lead you through a practice that utilizes the wall in familiar and unfamiliar ways. Must be comfortable or able to participate in a mixed level class at The Yoga Sanctuary and have an established yoga practice that includes standing postures. Noon Nov. 21 at The Yoga Sanctuary, 112 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Register by calling 941-505-9642 or online at www.theyogasanctuary.biz.

Visually Impaired Support Group

Low Vision? We can help. The Visually Impaired Peer Group hosts a weekly support groups along with learning how to live well with vision loss from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays at Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18350 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Bring a sack lunch. For information call Cheryl at 941-882-2432 or Bethany at 239-573-6996.

Yoga at Manasota Beach

8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For additional information, visit yogamanasotabeach.com.

Beach Yoga at Nokomis Beach

9 a.m. daily near the Sharktooth concession Stand on Nokomis Beach, 208 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. For additional information, visit yogamanasotabeach.com.

Weight Loss & Fitness Support Group

TOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit www.tops.org more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in begins at 8:30 a.m., meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Pilgrim Church, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. TOPS 0123 Tuesdays, weigh in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. TOPS 0620 Wednesdays, weigh in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:45 a.m. Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.