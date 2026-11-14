Sometimes, making a difference in a community begins with recognizing something that is missing.

For Roger Klotz, it was the opportunity to learn, connect and spend time with others through a program he and many of his friends had come to appreciate.

Before COVID, the Renaissance Academy — later known as FGCU Academy — grew into a thriving lifelong learning program in Charlotte County, offering as many as eight to 10 classes a week.

Roger has long been passionate about finding ways to engage people and strengthen our community. Last year, he and his wife, Karen, invested in our newly launched volunteer mobilization platform, helping give our community the tools to connect people with meaningful opportunities to serve.

Now, Roger is championing another opportunity to bring people together.

When Roger mentioned to friends that he missed the Academy classes, he discovered he wasn’t alone. Rather than wishing they would return, he asked: Why couldn’t we bring them back?

That question set something in motion.

Roger reached out to FGCU Academy Director John Guerra, who was enthusiastic about helping restart the program in Charlotte County.

A particularly important partnership developed with Sandy Moon and Toni Kissinger at the Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda. Their willingness to open their doors and establish a home for the Academy has been essential to bringing this vision to life.

Roger’s wife, Karen, and a group of local volunteers and community supporters have also stepped forward. Catherine Peterson is helping with speakers, while Martha Bireda, Jaha Cummings, Vince Talbert and others are contributing to programming, outreach and community connections.

The return of FGCU Academy is about more than lectures and interesting topics. It is about creating a community of learners, fostering connections and engaging with those around us.

As Martha observed, many older adults live alone and experience loneliness. The opportunities people once had to gather through the Cultural Center and lifelong learning classes are no longer as readily available. The Academy can help fill that gap, providing opportunities to meet new people, exchange ideas, make friends and remain engaged.

Learning doesn’t have an expiration date, and neither does our need for connection. Whether exploring history, wellness, art, culture, travel or technology, there is always something new to discover.

Through a partnership with Florida Gulf Coast University and the Visual Arts Center, the Academy will offer an initial season of programming from January through April 2027, with the hope of gradually rebuilding the vibrant community resource it once was.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., the community is invited to a free open house at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St. in Punta Gorda. Join Academy Director John Guerra for a featured presentation, The Promises and Perils of Artificial Intelligence, meet the local volunteers behind the Academy’s return and preview the upcoming season.

There will also be opportunities to volunteer, both at the Dec. 8 event and as the Academy’s programming continues.

At United Way Charlotte County, we talk often about the power of showing up. Roger has shown us what that looks like. He recognized something his community had lost, believed it was worth bringing back and rallied others to help make it happen.

We need more people willing to do just that. Not everyone has to lead a project, but everyone has something to contribute.

Sometimes the most meaningful thing we can do is notice what’s missing, imagine what could be and take the first step toward making it happen.

Now, Charlotte County, it’s our turn to show up.

For tickets and more information, visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/fgcu.