Holiday Bazaar

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Methodist Church has its 66th annual Christmas Bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the church’s fellowship hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.

The sale features holiday decorations, special gifts and treats hand-crafted by the Wednesday morning Creative Workshops. Proceeds support local charities, select missions abroad and postsecondary scholarships to Church activity participants. www.englewoodmethodist.com for directions.

Donate for children

PORT CHARLOTTE — St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop and Pantry are collecting donations to fill 350 Christmas stockings for children in need across Charlotte County.

Charlotte County Public Schools identified 481 students during the 2025-26 school year. That number includes 69 unaccompanied homeless youth.

Pantry members sew the stockings, which will contain only new gifts. Most-needed donations include socks, travel-size shampoo, combs and brushes, tissues, toothbrushes and toothpaste and $10 gift cards for high school students.

Donations may be dropped off at:

Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday.Pantry, 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Donation deadline is 3 p.m. Nov. 16. For final-day donations after 12:45 p.m., use the Resale Shop location.

Contact Terry Lucas at 941-764-8807 or svresalestore@gmail.com for information.

Rummage Sale

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Methodist Church has its annual Huge Rummage Sale, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the church campus, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.

The sale will feature like-new budget-saving items donated during the year, presented by the Church’s Women’s and Men’s Groups. Proceeds provide for for postsecondary scholarships and supporting local charities and missions abroad.

Pasta dinner at St. Raphael

ENGLEWOOD — Knights of Columbus Council 11553 has a pasta dinner, set for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21 at St. Raphael Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood. Tickets are $13 in advance at the church office, or $15 at the door. Takeouts are available.

Pasta dinner at Sons Of Italy

PORT CHARLOTTE — St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 have set a dinner dance for 5- 9 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy St., Port Charlotte. Italian cuisine with cash bar, water and soda will be provided. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance by Nov. 16. For tickets, call Don 914-557-9624 or Peter 401-263-8325.

Gcumc plans Thanksgiving dinner

GULF COVE — The Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is planning its annual free sit-down community Thanksgiving Dinner for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 26.

All are welcome to come to come into the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte for a full dinner.

Registration is suggested at GulfCoveChurch.com to help organizers plan for enough meals.

Those who can’t leave home and live within 10 miles of the church may request a meal delivery by noon Nov. 24, at GulfCoveChurch.com or by calling 941-697-1747.

New Life plans Thanksgiving dinner

PUNTA GORDA — New Life Church hosts its annual free Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, in the church’s Life Center at 507 W. Marion Ave. The dinner is open to everyone. There is no cost to attend.

Guests will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

The dinner is prepared and served by church volunteers, with turkeys roasted and side dishes donated by members of the congregation.

“We want every guest to leave saying, ‘I felt so loved,’” said Chris Wilkens, who coordinates the dinner. “Whether you come with your whole family or on your own, there’s a seat for you at our table.”

Knights plan pasta dinner

ENGLEWOOD — Knights of Columbus Council 11553 has a pasta dinner set for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12 at St. Raphael Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave, Englewood.

Tickets are $13 in advance at the church office, or $15 at the door. Takeouts are available.

JESUS ROCKS AT GCUMC

GULF COVE — Jesus Rocks is a free weekly kids’ program for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, held at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road (State Road 776).

The program runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Free meals are provided. For more information, call 941-697-1747, or email GCUMCKids@gmail.com.

FOOD PANTRIES OFFER HELP

There are several food pantries offering free food on various days in the local communities. They include:

The Choice Food Pantry of St. Vincent, Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, is open from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Drive-thru available. For more information, call 941-916-1332.St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive-thru food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.Englewood Helping Hand is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays on the campus of Englewood Methodist Church, 700 E Dearborn St., Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-5864.The St. David’s Jubilee Center’s food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday at 401 S Broadway, Englewood. The Clothes Closet is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. For more information, call 941-681-3550.Bethanie Seventh Day Adventist Church, 24300 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, sponsors a free food pantry every other Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.Arcadia Seventh-day Adventist Community Services food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon the third Thursday of each month (except major holidays) at 2865 SE Ami Drive, Arcadia. For more information, call 863-494-3262.