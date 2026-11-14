A Venice man who is accused of pretending to be a doctor and skipping out on a huge hotel bill is free on a $5,000 bond after agreeing to pay for a court-ordered GPS monitor.

Jeffrey Paul Cochran

Jeffrey Paul Cochran, 53, 200 block of Treviso Grand Circle, is charged with obtaining food or lodging valued at more than $1,000 with intent to defraud and scheming to defraud. He faces arraignment Dec. 11.

Cochran was arrested Nov. 8 by Venice Police but the probable cause affidavit in the case was prepared by the Sarasota Police Department.

It states that SPD officers were dispatched to a Sarasota hotel on Aug. 1, 2024, regarding a guest who had stayed for 70 days and left without paying.

The manager told them that a guest named “Paul Coran” had identified himself as a traveling trauma surgeon working for Sarasota Memorial Hospital and listed the hospital’s Venice campus as his address when he booked lodgings.

The hotel’s records showed he stayed from May 15 to June 30, 2024, and July 7 to July 31, 2024, running up a bill for room charges, room services and “mini market” purchases totaling $6,196.10 before leaving without paying.

A crime scene investigator obtained fingerprints from the toilet reservoir cover and the alarm clock that were used to identify “Coran” as Jeffrey P. Cochran, the affidavit states.

As of Dec. 26, 2024, it states, he had active warrants for his arrest in South Carolina, Nebraska and Pennsylvania, with a record of crimes including “forgery, identify theft, theft of service, theft by deception, grand theft over $100K, and illegal use of credit cards” dating to 2015.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s website, Cochran doesn’t have a Florida medical license. There are no doctors named “Paul Coran” or “Jeffrey Paul Cochran” listed at DocInfo.org, a nationwide database.

Cochran’s occupation on his Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest card is given as: “YES.”