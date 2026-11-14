Janis Denton, center, will leave her position as council member for District 4. Gary Butler will take the position after winning election votes.

PUNTA GORDA — With midterm elections over, it’s time for City Council to make some changes.

Gary Butler will be sworn onto the council Monday while Janis Denton will conclude her time and leave her District 4 seat on the Punta Gorda City Council.

Butler wants to revitalize the city with a strategic implementation plan by building relationships with developers and focusing on the community.

Gary Butler

“I’m grateful to the many folks in the city of Punta Gorda that heard my vision, and I look forward to bringing everybody together and move it forward,” Butler said on Election Day.

Once Butler takes his oath, the City Council will elect which members will serve as mayor and vice mayor. Debi Lux is the current mayor and Jeannine Polk is vice mayor.

Following the elections, the board will vote on whether to accept the 2027 meeting schedules and wish to reaffirm their rules of conduct and policy regarding non-agenda items.

Included on the consent agenda is a sub-grant award of $15,000 from the Florida Department of Transportation for the Speed Enforcement Initiative.

The city’s initiative uses automatic speed enforcement cameras from RedSpeed to capture footage of vehicles caught speeding in a school zone.

The Highway Traffic Safety Program awards police departments for assisting in addressing traffic safety deficiencies, expanding an ongoing activity or developing a new program.

Following Monday’s meeting, the City Council will also convene on Wednesday morning at City Hall.