PORT CHARLOTTE — Elias Pearl made up for lost time Friday night.

After missing the first three games while rehabbing from a broken fibula, the wide receiver was back to his typical self in the opening round of the Region 4A-3 playoffs.

Pearl, a four-star player committed to the University of Florida, caught four touchdown passes and had 134 receiving yards as part of an epic game by quarterback Logan Flaherty, who threw for six touchdowns and ran for another.

The Pirates set the program single-game scoring record and decimated Gulf Coast 73-17 at Harbor Nissan Stadium.

The Pirates (8-2) were blessed with great field position to start the game and took advantage. On the first play from scrimmage, Flaherty hit Pearl on a 40-yard catch and run to make it 6-0 just 23 seconds into the game.

Flaherty to Pearl struck again on the next possession with a 27-yard completion to make it 14-0, and the rout was on.

Pearl completed his hat trick midway through the first quarter on a 6-yard catch in the corner of the end zone to make it 20-0 before the defense chipped in as Andre Scott got a pick-six to make it 27-0.

To Gulf Coast’s credit, it didn’t fold up the tent.

Wyatt Raymer hit Elijah Hicks wide open up the middle for a 22-yard scoring pass to get the Sharks on the board early in the second.

After Flaherty connected with Dupri Gainer for a score, Jerin Watson kicked a 31-yard field goal for Gulf Coast. The Sharks recovered an onside kick and it resulted in a Raymer to Jack Crifasi touchdown pass to make it 42-17.

The Pirates soon restored order.

Bruce Blanden went up the gut for a 78-yard touchdown run. After Caleb Flaherty recovered a fumble, the Pirates used some razzle dazzle as Logan Flaherty took the reverse and hit Blanden.

A muffled punt in the closing seconds by Gulf Coast gave Port Charlotte enough time for another Flaherty to Pearl touchdown pass for a 61-14 halftime lead and a running clock in the second half.

Jamaal Blanden scored in the third quarter and Javi Newell scored on a long run as time expired to set the scoring record.

KEY PLAYS: A long kickoff return set up the 40-yard scoring pass from Flaherty to Pearl and that was about it. It was shock and awe all night for the Sharks and they simply couldn’t keep up, as much as they tried. They just couldn’t stop Pearl.

KEY STATS: Flaherty was 9 for 11 for 215 yards and six touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, which gave him the record for most touchdowns in the history of Charlotte County with 107, breaking Michael Bellamy’s record of 104.

Pearl had five catches for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Bruce Blanden had four rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, one through the air. Caleb Flaherty, Andre Scott and Jamaal Blanden recovered turnovers, with Jamaal adding 75 yards rushing. For Gulf Coast, Gio Marenco was held to 38 yards on 21 carries. Raymer was 12 for 26 passing for 154 yards.

WHAT IT MEANS: What a statement the Pirates made. Aside from a brief belch in the second quarter, they completely dominated the Sharks. If there’s one thing that’s going to trip up the Pirates going forward, it’s the kicking game. They missed several extra points in this game, even going as far as to have Logan Flaherty kick. The last thing the Pirates need is to chase points late in a game they are trailing. But other than that, the defense did the job against the Sharks’ top rusher and the team was focused from start to finish. Flaherty carved up the Gulf Coast defense like a Thanksgiving turkey.

QUOTE: “As we did the walk through, I saw the mentality of the kids and they were ready to play. This is the season we’ve worked for. Everything we have done is to get to this season. There was juice tonight,” Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte head coach.