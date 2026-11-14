HOLLYWOOD — The No. 8 seed in the Open Division is one of the most unfavorable paths to a state championship in the state.

Now, the next two weeks for No. 8 Venice are must-win games against two of the state’s best teams.

Friday night, the Indians traveled down to Hollywood to play at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna in the first round of Open Division pool play.

Beating the Lions, ranked No. 17 in the nation, was never going to be easy, but Venice didn’t do itself any favors.

The Indians lived in Chaminade territory, but three Mason Polley interceptions and multiple turnovers on downs on that side of the field kept the Indians off the scoreboard in a head-scratching 35-0 loss.

Venice (9-2) made it inside Chaminade’s 40-yard line three times on its first three offensive drives, but came up empty on all three trips.

Two turnovers on downs and a Polley interception left the Indians scoreless, while the Lions (9-2) took advantage of their opportunities on offense.

Chaminade led, 7-0, after the first quarter behind a six-yard touchdown pass from four-star quarterback Brady Quinn to four-star wide receiver Tromon Isaac Jr. with 8:45 to play in the opening period. That lead grew to 14-0 on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter when Chaminade running back Amos Bradford forced his way in from a yard out.

Following a Venice punt, Bradford extended his team’s lead to 21 following a 20-yard scamper to the end zone with 7:25 to play before half.

On their next drive, the Indians looked poised to put some points on the board after a couple of first downs moved Venice inside the Chaminade 40 once again. However, an ill-advised throw from Polley ended up in the hands of Chaminade linebacker Ka’Ron Holcombe at the Lions’ 20-yard line with a minute left in the second period.

A few plays later, Quinn found Isaac Jr. again open in the end zone for a 50-yard TD connection with just two ticks left in the half to hand the Lions a commanding 28-0 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Venice’s defense forced a three-and-out to open the half and the Indians offense drove into Lions territory again after a couple strong runs from running back Dorien Irving-Jones.

The drive would stall, however, and on fourth down, Polley threw a desperation pass in the middle of the field into the waiting arms of Chaminade defensive back Angelo Smith. Smith then returned the INT all the way to the Venice six-yard line, which helped set up Quinn’s third touchdown pass of the night — this one to wide receiver Kedarius Rhaney.

At that point, the Lions led, 35-0, midway through the third quarter.

With the running clock in effect, Venice did its best to build some momentum heading into next week, but two trips into the red zone both finished without any points yet again.

The road doesn’t get any easier for Venice as it gets set to host No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas next Friday. The Raiders were upset by No. 5 Lakeland on Friday night, 27-24, in overtime.

KEY PLAYS: Venice had multiple opportunities to make it a game, but couldn’t finish. When the big play was needed, Venice failed to execute whether it was on the ground or through the air. The defense played well in spurts, but gave up too many explosive plays in the passing game against a potent Lions passing attack.

KEY STATS: Irving-Jones was the bright spot for Venice, rushing for 151 yards on 22 carries. Polley struggled behind center, going just 6-of-18 for 47 yards and three interceptions. Quinn threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns for Chaminade. Venice wideout Mike Blakely had four catches for 23 yards and four carries for 43 yards.

WHAT IT MEANS: Venice looked shellshocked throughout Friday’s game and was at times outmatched by the talented Lions. The Indians did show that they can play with Open Division-caliber opponents in moments, but they’ll have to execute at a much higher level next Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas. A loss to the Raiders would likely eliminate Venice from a chance at the semifinals.

QUOTE: “It was kind of a weird game. We moved the ball all night, and we just weren’t able to score. They’re a really good football team over there, but I don’t think they are that much better than us. We just have to put this behind us, and not let this week’s performance affect next week’s performance. We made some bonehead plays, and we weren’t able to convert on some short-yardage opportunities. We just have to finish drives. It’s frustrating, but we are going to get better this week and put our boots on and get ready for St. Thomas Aquinas.” — Venice head coach John Peacock.