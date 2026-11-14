PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte boys soccer team has the makings of a team that can do some real damage in February.

The Tarpons relied on defense and timely scoring in their first three victories. On Thursday, they showed they can score as well as they ran their record to 4-0 with a mercy rule 8-0 victory over DeSoto County that ended after 69 minutes.

Kyle Saint Fleur scored a hat trick while Diego Monge scored twice, including the walk-off goal to end the game.

Charlotte coach Diego Dotres said he was happy the way his team performed.

“We played a good game and DeSoto has always been a tough opponent for us,” Dotres said. “We had a tough game Tuesday (a 2-0 win over Mariner) so we wanted to make sure we played well. The boys are coming together and I’m happy with the way we’ve started.”

Saint Fleur said he can’t score without his teammates and they fed him all night.

“We’re a strong team right now and I can only score when they give me the ball,” Saint Fleur said. “I really appreciate them. We’ve learned to play together, we pass the ball around and hustle for every ball.”

It was total domination.

Charlotte outshot DeSoto 23-5 and had a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks.

It showed on the scoreboard. In the ninth minute, Victor Pereira stole the ball and hit Brandon Mendia with a pass and, after clanking one off the post a few minutes earlier, booted the ball into the net to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead.

The floodgates opened from there. Monge on a one-timer, Julian Ramirez off a Miguel Dotres corner kick, Saint Fleur got into the act along with Max Raw to give Charlotte a 6-0 lead at the halfway point.

Saint Fleur completed his hat trick in the 45th minute and the Tarpons emptied the bench for a while before finally putting the Bulldogs out of their misery with a Monge goal in the 69th minute to win it.

DeSoto (0-3-1) never really came close aside from Nelson Gonzalez, who was denied early in the second half by Jackson Curry.

Curry recorded his third clean sheet of the young season.

Mendia had two assists, as did Dotres.