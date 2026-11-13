WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

Venice Municipal Airport Director Nick Dumas said he doesn't know anymore than anyone else right now.

The FAA has issued a nationwide NOTAM -- notice to airmen -- grounding all planes and directing those in the air to land at the nearest airport where they can safely do so, he said.

He has asked the FAA Airport District Office in Orlando for guidance, because he doesn't want to shut the airport down if pilots are planning to land here. He needs to know how long to leave it open.

If directed to close it, visual navigation aids indicating that the runways are off limits will be put up, he said.

It's a technical issue that is preventing air route control centers from being able to talk to one another. Traffic under 10,000 feet is OK because it doesn't get into the FAA's "center controlled airspace."

Above that, centers need to be able to communicate and right now they can't.

"Hopefully, it's nothing terrible," he said.

Dawn Pisarski is at Punta Gorda Airport, trying to head to Nashville, Tennessee.

So far, her flight is listed as "on time," but the national ground and reports of delays have her concerned.

"Hopefully, it's temporary. I'm worried bout my hotel reservation," Pisarski said

- Senior Reporter Bob Mudge and Staff Writer Nicole Droeger contributed