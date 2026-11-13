Firefighters responded to a structure fire during the early morning on Friday.

PORT CHARLOTTE — A single-story mobile home was engulfed in a blaze at about 1:35 a.m. Friday.

According to its social media page, Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a residential fire on Turbak Drive. Multiple stations and aid from the Punta Gorda Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Firefighters investigate the interior of the home after the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters extinguished all flames and proceeded to investigate the interior.

One resident was evaluated on the scene and declined medical transport. He was provided information for the American Red Cross to assist with recovery.

The blaze caused exterior damage to the home, including melted siding. The fire spread to a neighboring residence and caused only exterior damage.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS Deputy Chief Andrew Miller said the blaze was caused by a cigarette. According to reports, the resident had flammable material inside the home when lighting a cigarette.

“Make sure to smoke in appropriate and safe areas,” Miller said. “Watch for flammable liquids inside your home.”