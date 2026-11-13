VENICE — The city’s Public Works facility on Seaboard Avenue is no more, recently demolished as an early step in the redevelopment of the Seaboard District.

The city’s former Public Works facility on Seaboard Avenue has been demolished. The land may become one of the first parcels redeveloped in the implementation of a master plan for the Seaboard District.

Public Works and Fleet operations completed a move to a new location on the bypass earlier this year, freeing up their former home for demolition and environmental remediation.

The City Council approved a master plan for redevelopment of the district in 2025 and the first phase of a technical plan this year.

The former Public Works site and property across Seaboard Avenue also owned by the city are part of what consultant Dover, Kohl & Associates has labeled the “Seaboard Core.”

It includes a planned new street — Nolen Street, in honor of the city’s original designer — with a mixture of housing types and nonresidential space leading to a marina and a swing bridge providing a connection to the island.

Nolen’s design made the Seaboard area, through which train tracks ran, the city’s industrial district. Dover, Kohl’s plan calls for retaining some of its industrial character, but with buildings eventually repurposed for new uses, such as brewpubs or galleries.

The plan is expected to play out over years, possibly decades, as property owners decide to redevelop, or sell to someone intending to. City officials have repeated stated that no business will be force to move.

Now empty, the former Public Works site will need environmental remediation before redevelopment.

The availability of city-owned property is seen as a way to get the redevelopment ball rolling, likely in a public-private partnership. There’s a total of about 5.8 acres of land available.

In addition to housing and commercial space, the master plan envisions “extensive streetscape improvements, including landscaping, on-street parking, pedestrian improvements and upgrades to stormwater and utility infrastructure,” a city news release states.

“Seeing the Public Works facility come down was bittersweet for many of our long-time employees who spent more than 20 years of their careers there,” Public Works Director Ricky Simpson states in the release. “But we are also excited to see the property become part of the larger vision for Seaboard and be put to a use that will benefit the community for generations to come.”

Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark, who grew up in Venice, has been a longtime advocate for the project he’s now overseeing.

“The Seaboard redevelopment represents the most exciting project in my 24 years working at the city,” he states in the release. “It has the potential to create a vibrant new neighborhood with its own distinct characteristics.”