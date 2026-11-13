VENICE — In the first series of the second half in last season’s 7A state semifinal between Venice and Lake Mary, Venice junior linebacker Tristen Neeley and his defense were focused on one thing: stopping the Rams and putting the Indians offense in a position to take the lead.

The last thing Neeley expected to happen was a disastrous injury. Unfortunately for the then-junior linebacker, that’s exactly what transpired.

“The play was a screen to the left on my side of the ball,” Neeley said. “I noticed it was a screen, so I began pursuing. The ball-carrier started cutting upfield, which made me have to change my angle. When I made that move, I felt a pop, and I just went to the ground. The first thing I said to myself after was that my leg was done for.”

With heavy assistance, Neeley was helped off the field and onto the sidelines after what would be the final play of his junior season. He finished the campaign with 82 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his first full year of extended playing time on the varsity team.

“I was just kind of asking myself, why me?”, Neeley said of the injury. “My head was spinning and it took a heavy and emotional toll on me. It was gut wrenching. I was just sitting there thinking about all of the hard work I had put in to get there and playing with all of those guys for the entire season. To go down in the last game when it matters the most, it was tough. All I could do was sit and watch, and the game didn’t go in our favor, which made it even worse.”

Venice lost the state semifinal, 31-26, and Neeley was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon two days after the game. Later that week, he was in the operating room getting his knee repaired.

“The patellar tendon just ripped off of my bone, which forced my kneecap to shoot up into my quad,” Neeley said.

“It was tough for me to see him go through that,” Venice linebackers coach Tim Weidlein added. “You never want to see one of your own position kids get hurt like that. You see the sacrifice these kids put in to be great at football, and it’s really hard as coaches to watch the players go through so much adversity.

“Tristen is great, though, because he’s so competitive and wants to do everything the right way, and he attacked his rehab as hard as he could, so he could get back to playing as soon as possible.”

Neeley spent the next four to five months working to get his knee back to 100 percent. The senior went to physical therapy twice a week and did recovery work at home every single day. His father was his greatest motivator, pushing him to stay as consistent as possible.

“My dad was always pushing me,” Neeley said. “He did a great job of making sure I was doing everything correctly, and when there were hard days where I really didn’t want to do anything, he was always there to get me through that. I had been playing football since I was five years old, so it was truly my life. To get that taken away from me for a while was really hard. It was humbling, and it made me more grateful for the things I took for granted.”

Neeley missed spring practice while he was recovering but was able to fully participate during summer workouts. When fall practice rolled around, Neeley was back in the middle of the defense as the unit’s main leader and communicator.

“Tristen is really intelligent when it comes to the game of football,” Weidlein said. “He’s great at getting the defense lined up and calling out coverages that we’re doing. He’s a great communicator, and he’s legitimately like the point guard of our defense. He does a tremendous, tremendous job, and I think players respect him for the way he plays on the field and carries himself in the locker room.”

Neeley admitted he felt unsure in regards to his knee through fall practice and early in the season, but as the reps continued, the more confident he got.

“My knee didn’t feel the same when I first came back,” Neeley said. “And to be honest, it still doesn’t quite feel the same. Going through this type of injury, it’s scary to get back on the field. I was worried, but it’s been so relieving to be able to produce like I have this season. All the hard work and rehab paid off.”

Neeley has been all over the field so far this season, racking up 76 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions through 10 games.

“I’m really proud of him,” Weidlein said. “He’s put so much into this, and it’s been great to see him blossom into such a great football player. I’m bias, but I think he’s the best linebacker in our area. I’ve been doing this for 19 years, and he’s easily one of the best linebackers I’ve had the pleasure of coaching.”

Neeley’s high school career is nearing its completion, but before it’s over, he’s out to show what he’s capable of against the state’s best teams in the Open Division tournament.

“I’m ready for it,” Neeley said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to play the best of the best. Not a lot of people think we’re going to do much, but I think if I ball out and play my best and show what I can do, people will see that I can really play football.”