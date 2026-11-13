City Manager Jerome Fletcher leaves his role with North Port after around five years.

NORTH PORT — Jerome Fletcher resigned his role as North Port’s city manager on Friday.

The North Port City Commission decision to accept his resignation came one day before two new commissioners are sworn into office.

It is widely believed that the board composition changing would have meant Fletcher’s firing.

Fletcher told The Daily Sun his decision to leave was made before the Nov. 3 election results. On Tuesday, he requested a special Friday meeting to discuss the terms of his resignation.

FINAL MEETING

About 100 people attended the 9 a.m. meeting where Fletcher’s departure terms were discussed. Tensions flared a number of times.

Residents left more than two hours of public comments, broken up after crowd applause, which is prohibited. During another public comment section, a man was removed for cursing a number of times and another was kicked out for screaming from his seat.

The majority of in-person commenters condemned Fletcher.

Some criticized the meeting, and why it was held the day before new commissioners take office. Others questioned why there were no backup materials in the agenda. Shouts for commissioners to “table it” rang around the Commission Chambers a number of times.

Others left comments in support of Fletcher, including some employees who commented anonymously. They spoke to his strong leadership abilities and resilience. Some suggested a “witch hunt” was underway against Fletcher. Former commissioners spoke in person, lauding Fletcher.

Larry Moss and dozens of other commenters spoke, criticizing City Manager Jerome Fletcher.

DEPARTURE TERMS

Commissioner David Duval made a motion to accept Fletcher’s resignation effective Dec. 13. Until that time, he will be on administrative leave with pay, but without authority or any duties.

Duval added stipulations Fletcher is not allowed to take part in anything to do with the city of North Port, business-wise, for 10 years.

That motion passed 4-1. Commissioner Demetrius Petrow dissented.

With the motion passing, Fletcher will be paid for 20 weeks of his salary, accrued leave, and 25% of sick pay adding up to $137,192.58.

Another $29,562.13 will also go to Fletcher in a deal to prevent his suing the city.

That is a total of $166,754.71.

Fletcher’s overall salary at the time of leaving the city was about $260,000.

Some in the crowd shouted “black mail” and “extortion” when commissioners were discussing the terms.

After the vote agreeing to the termm, more public comments came.

Resident Debbie Blackwell brought a sign urging commissioners to table departure terms for now.

TEMPORARY CITY MANAGER

As a chaotic scene unfolded where a commenter was escorted out by police and crowd members shouted things like “corruption,” Fletcher quietly left the chambers through a door behind the dais.

“He’s gone,” one said, sitting in the crowd, trying to get everyone to simmer down.

Deputy City Manager Julie Bellia, who has worked for North Port for 45 years, will take on Fletcher’s role in the meantime. She was named deputy city manager, after being named assistant city manager, in April.

Duval made a motion recommending placing her in the interim role with a raise in pay 5%, which was called “standard” practice. That bumps her up to $243,000, with her current pay at $231,000.

Duval’s motion passed 4-1. Petrow dissented.

Deputy City Manager Julie Bellia speaks to City Manager Jerome Fletcher on the dais. Toward the end of the meeting, Fletcher quietly left and Bellia took his seat. She was appointed to the position on a temporary basis at the meeting.

A DIVISIVE FIGURE

The City Commission hired Fletcher in 2021.

He was a divisive manager who some commended for his leadership and work on Price Boulevard widening, Warm Mineral Springs building renovations, hurricane recovery efforts and more.

Others took issue with his attitude and professionalism.

A city news release sent out after the meeting included some of what Fletcher achieved and a goodbye message.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time serving this community alongside an incredible team of dedicated City employees, but it’s time for a change,” Fletcher said. “By stepping aside from this role, the new City Commission will have an opportunity to lay out its strategic priorities and vision for North Port and can focus on the work ahead without distraction.”