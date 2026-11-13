WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in implementing restrictions over the export of certain Nvidia chips to China.

Bessent said on CNBC that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, were in favor of adding Megaspeed to an export control list for months but that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter.

“I am frustrated when President Trump made it very clear China should not receive any Nvidia chips above H100s,” he said, referring to an older generation of the company's advanced AI chips. Commerce “has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Bessent's comments were an unusually public rebuke of the Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. government controls over exports of sensitive, high-tech goods. The comments come as Nvidia’s ties to Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which prominently touts the companies’ partnership on its website, play a prominent role in the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang allegedly had an affair with the CEO of Megaspeed, Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy, the New York Times has reported. China has denied allegations of spying.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come under increasing scrutiny because of his reportedly close relationship with Huang. The Times reported Thursday that Lutnick resisted placing greater limits on the sale of Nvidia's more advanced chips to China. Chinese firms have accessed Nvidia's chips through companies like Megaspeed, which has purchased more than $4 billion worth of Nvidia's advanced semiconductors.

The split in President Donald Trump's cabinet reflects the widespread fallout from the scandal that has engulfed Nvidia, one of the most valuable publicly-traded companies in the world. Nvidia's computer chips play a central role in the buildout of artificial intelligence, powering AI models such as those developed by Open AI and Anthropic.

The U.S. government has, since the Biden administration, sought to restrict the sale of the most advanced AI computer chips to China in an effort to protect U.S. technology companies' lead. Yet China has at times retaliated, creating controversy over how far the U.S. should push its restrictions.

Huang resigned Thursday after news that he had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, according to The Times.

Last year, Megaspeed was accused of illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but in December said there was “no evidence” of such exports.