VENICE — Ricondo & Associates Inc.’s airport master plan update to the City Council next week includes a report on comments from the Oct. 28 public workshop, which was attended by, according to its count, about 105 people.

The public looks over displays at the Oct. 28 workshop on the Venice Municipal Airport master plan. The City Council will get an update on the project Tuesday.

Of them, its presentation shows, 43 submitted comments, with the top issues being noise (25) and pollution and environmental impacts (23). Corporate aircraft and jet traffic (16), tower opposition (12), fees and finances (12) and the Lake Venice Golf Club rounded out the major topics.

Most of the comments about the tower opposed it, the presentation shows, but “a based pilot supported it to ease pattern congestion.”

Ricondo will also be presenting a report on the benefits of installing a digital tower at Venice Municipal Airport.

The facility ranked fifth among 15 “high-activity, nontowered” airports in the state in a February review by the Florida Department of Transportation, it states, with FDOT concluding it’s “a strong candidate” for the Federal Aviation Administration’s contract tower program.

Currently, pilots flying into or out of the airport “coordinate safe and orderly operations through common traffic advisory frequency (CTAF) communications, self-announcement, self-sequencing, see-and-avoid practices, and individual judgment,” it states.

Those practices would still be needed outside the hours when a tower operates, it states, but 91.2% of the operations at the airport occur between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., when a tower could provide “structure,” including Fly Friendly guidance for noise reduction.

Compliance would still remain voluntary, however, with “(w)ind, aircraft performance, traffic conditions, and safety” still governing runway selection and operating instructions, it states.

A tower would also provide for “rapid coordination” in emergencies and support post-event review, it states.

Steps in the implementation of a tower would include “confirming funding eligibility and FAA approvals, establishing airspace, siting the facility and incorporating it into the Airport Layout Plan, and completing the applicable environmental, airspace, and construction safety reviews.”

“The Airport would also need to assign responsibilities for system ownership, maintenance, failure response, and updates to published airport information and emergency procedures,” according to the report.

The city’s grant deadline to get the master plan submitted and approved has been extended for the fourth time, but with the warning that there will be no additional extensions after May 31, 2027.

Both the FAA and FDOT have put the city on notice that consultant services rendered after that date won’t be reimbursed.

That means there will be about four months from submission of the plan to the FAA at the end of January for it and the FDOT to review it.

No action from the Council on the update is requested, according to a Nov. 6 memo from Airport Director Nicholas Dumas.