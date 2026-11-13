PORT CHARLOTTE — Elias Pearl makes scoring touchdowns seem almost effortless.

The life that led the Port Charlotte High senior to this point, though, has been far from it.

Pearl was named the Sun Preps Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and is committed to the University of Florida to play wide receiver.

He weaves through defenders with subtle shifts and explosive bursts of speed that led him to 1,680 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns last season for a Pirates team that won the program’s first regional championship.

Football has always come naturally to Pearl, who was born on Super Bowl Sunday, 2009, and his adopted parents, Jackie and Benjamin Pearl, have never doubted that he was a special athlete.

But Pearl’s life off the field started with challenges that could have derailed his athletic pursuits.

“I’ve been facing adversity since I was a child,” Elias Pearl said. “You have to keep your relationship with God strong, keep your head up and never take a day for granted.”

‘Fighting to survive’

Born to Jackie Pearl’s adopted sister, Elias was named and raised from birth by Jackie and Benjamin.

Six weeks after his birth, it was discovered that Elias was born with hepatitis C, a viral blood infection that leads to inflammation and damage to the liver, along with side effects of fatigue, fever, nausea and abdominal pain.

“Elias means the Lord is God, a strong God, and from the time I found out about Eli, I knew he was strong, because he was fighting to survive from the very start,” Jackie Pearl said.

His parents sent him to be tested to see if his infection would clear his system, but that didn’t happen.

At 20 months old, treatments of interferon began.

The side effects were worse than the hepatitis C itself.

“The treatment, for him, was making it worse,” Jackie Pearl said. “His hair was falling out. He was always cranky. He was always sick. It was just terrible. So, they had to stop the treatment, because the treatment was worse than the cure for him.”

They told the family he was going to become very sick.

Six months later, doctors told them of trials underway for a new treatment, one in Miami and one in Gainesville.

However, they had to wait for more than four years before his age group was approved for treatment.

When Elias was 7, he was approved for the study.

That led to blood tests, then weekly visits to the University of Florida for three months of treatment.

“Every week for three months, we drove up to Gainesville and came home the same day because he had football that night,” Jackie Pearl said. “He would throw up on the way there sometimes. He would throw up on the way back sometimes. But, first week, his viral load had gone down more than it ever did than the three months he was on interferon, and the second week we went up there, it was undetected.”

Gator blood

Some Gators players might say they bleed orange and blue, but that sentiment carries more weight for Elias Pearl, and the program’s recruiting staff has the medical department to thank for his commitment.

Jackie Pearl credits the treatment there for “saving his life,” and the constant exposure to the Florida Gators didn’t hurt, either.

“We went to a Gators camp when Eli was 10,” Jackie said. “He always thought he was going to be a Florida Gator because we told him, the University of Florida saved your life, so if everyone’s offering the same thing, you gotta be a Gator.”

In August 2020 during a routine check-in, Elias was visited by then starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who talked with Elias and gave him a signed football.

The seed to become a Gator was planted, and even back then, Jackie and Benjamin believed Elias could one day play for the Gators — despite him not yet playing high school football and the program being one of the most revered in the nation.

Proclamations like that were easy before the era of Name, Image and Likeness paydays.

Pearl has been flooded with recruiters over the past two years, receiving 24 Division I offers, including one from Ole Miss, which came close to earning his commitment.

“As soon as I got that Florida offer, I was like, ‘Wow, my dream is really coming true,’” Elias Pearl said. “I’ve been dreaming about playing there since I was a kid.”

At the end, his dedication to the University of Florida was too much to overcome, even though it meant leaving money on the table, according to Jackie Pearl.

One last ride

Pearl has developed into a key playmaker for the Port Charlotte football team, and his role as a senior is essential to the team’s state championship aspirations.

Along with Pearl, the Pirates also have their best quarterback in program history in Logan Flaherty, and several other talented athletes on both sides of the ball that make this team one of the best Pirates squads ever.

But with many key contributors like Pearl and Flaherty in their senior seasons, that means the window of state title contention is now.

That made what happened this past spring so hard for Pearl and the Pirates to stomach.

Pearl broke his fibula on the first play of the team’s spring game against Cardinal Mooney and he had to have surgery to have a plate and five screws put into his leg.

“Immediately, I knew something was wrong as soon as it happened,” he said. “That was a pain I have never felt before.”

Pearl spent the summer and early fall rehabbing back into football shape.

He said he did anything he could to regain function in his leg, whether that meant simply moving and contracting his foot, to picking up marbles and golf balls with his foot.

He then moved onto ankle pumps and air squats with a brace before getting back into football drills.

Though Pearl’s timeline for a return to the football field was up in the air, one thing he didn’t have to question was his commitment to Florida.

“The morning after it happened, my first call was from coach (Jon) Sumrall,” Elias Pearl said. “He FaceTimed me and was letting me know that they still wanted me, and I’m still their guy. That made me feel comfortable about Florida.”

Unfortunately for the Pirates, Pearl had to sit out the first three regular season games until he was fully healthy.

Port Charlotte played its two toughest opponents during that stretch — Clearwater Central Catholic and The First Academy — and lost both games, starting out a promising year with a 1-2 record.

Pearl returned the next week for a crucial district matchup against Dunbar and the difference he made was obvious.

“He saw — without him on the field — how hard it was offensively playing against some of the best teams in the state,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “And I think it meant a lot to get back and give our guys a chance to accomplish some of the dreams we’ve talked about all year.”

Ingman knows community “means a lot to him.”

“He’s played for the Bandits since he was 6 years old,” he said. “I feel like I’ve watched him for a decade. I think he wanted to give his community something to be proud of.”

This season has been a down year compared to last year statistically for Pearl, but that’s partly due to the fact the Pirates also have a hard-to-stop rushing attack and a stout defense that’s led to some blowout wins.

Pearl leads the team with 20 receptions for 298 yards; four touchdowns with six rushes for 30 yards and two punt return touchdowns.

Headed into a 4A-3 regional quarterfinal tilt as the No. 1 seed hosting No. 8 Gulf Coast tonight, Port Charlotte has every chance to win its region and advance to the state final four.

Helping the Pirates get there, and possibly win the program’s first state championship, would be a special feat, but overcoming the odds is nothing new to Elias Pearl.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I grew up with all of these players. I’m hoping to go out with a bang. Complete the mission and win states.”