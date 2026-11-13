Mike Riley in his uniquely decorated backyard in 2025.

PUNTA GORDA — A pub walk is scheduled in downtown Punta Gorda on Nov. 19 as a tribute to The Boogiemen founder Mike Riley.

Riley worked for years in the Charlotte County Public Schools as a teacher and administrator. He started as a physical education teacher before becoming public information officer.

Riley spent 36 years performing music for charity events with The Boogiemen.

Riley died on Oct. 5 after battling cancer.

Riley’s daughter, Lucinda Rempala, has scheduled a pub walk in his honor.

“We are celebrating my Dad the way he would have wanted: walking his favorite Thursday night route,” Rempala stated in a news release. “We invite all our friends, family, and our local community to come out, raise a glass, and share your favorite stories of Riley with us.”

Mike Riley covers his face after someone makes a roast about of Riley’s life that was used to fundraise for a local nonprofit.

Nanette Leonard was friends with Riley for years. She joined him on multiple Thursday night outings.

“In every picture I took of Mike when we went out, he was constantly laughing,” Leonard said. “He brought the laughter out in all of us.”

Leonard was one of the organizers of the Life of Riley fundraiser in August. Almost $50,000 was donated to Back Pack Kidz.

“It’s so hard to put this into words,” Leonard said. “He was a true friend in every sense of the word. He left an enormous void for all of us that got to know him and call him friend.”

Lee Richardson, owner of Leroy’s Kitchen & Bar, was a student of Mike Riley. He provided catering for the Life of Riley event.

One example of Riley’s impact on children is Lee Richardson, owner of Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar. Richardson was one of Riley’s students when he taught physical education.

“He was awesome,” Richardson said. “A big jokester. We had a great time with him as kids.”

When Richardson opened his restaurant, Riley became a frequent patron.

“He and I built a different relationship,” Richardson said. “We built a genuine friendship that I will cherish forever.”

Richardson felt a juxtaposition of grief and understanding when Riley died.

“I know what he was going through health-wise, and he didn’t want to deal with treatment because of what his deceased wife went through,” Richardson said. “The community lost an amazing human being.”

Richardson is working on restaurant deals for the pub walk.

The schedule for the pub walk on Nov. 19 includes:

River City Grill: 6 to 6:45 p.m at 131 W Marion Ave.Winesett House: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. at 139 W Marion Ave.FM Don’s: 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. at 201 W Marion Ave.Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar: 8:15 p.m. and onward at 201 W Marion Ave.

“He left an indelible mark on everyone,” Leonard said. “We want to do right by him.”