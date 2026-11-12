WATERLINE: Fishing report

Ashley — Economy Tackle — Sarasota — 941-922-9672

Nov. 9

OFFSHORE: Picking back up now that people can go out. Amber jacks, gag grouper in 100 feet of water. Red snapper in about 150 feet of water.

NEARSHORE: Amberjacks, bonita, cobia, mangrove snapper, triple tail, Spanish mackerel, and, this time of year there will be some larger snook and redfish near structures once temperatures drop a bit more.

OFF THE BEACH: Pompano as well as Spanish mackerel. There might be a couple of snook lurking around out there still.

INSHORE: Flounder being caught and released, redfish bites going on at North Sarasota Bay. Juvenile tarpon by creek mouths. Big schools of jacks in the creeks as well. Sheepshead will be on structures.

BEST BET: Redfish in North Sarasota Bay.

Phil — Cooks Sportsland, Venice, 941-493-0025

Nov. 9

OFFSHORE: Some really good action over the weekend with the wind starting to work with them. About 50 miles out they were getting into nice lane snapper and other snapper species. About 60 miles out there were some grouper.

NEARSHORE: On way in and out they got into cobia and king mackerel.

OFF THE BEACH: Do not try to fish in morning after full moon as they are eating on bait all night long. Pompano. Off the Venice pier by Sharky’s they have gotten kings and cobia. Under the pier they have gotten some triple tail hanging out there. Pompano by the Venice jetties. There are still tarpon out there, which is uncommon for this time of the year. Snook, however, are making way to backwater near oyster beds and mangroves.

INSHORE: Pufferfish are starting to come out. They are actually good eating if you clean them right. Ladyfish, trout are hitting well on the grass flats. Early morning or early evening, if you’re going for redfish and snook, look near mangroves and seawalls.

FRESHWATER: Fresh water is getting tougher, but in places like Shell Creek there are still tannins in the water, so run a darker bait. Fish are getting more frisky and biting more with the cooling temperatures.

BEST BET: Live bait. Get a cast net or a friend that has one and get some of that white bait which is tearing it up.

Capt. Roger, Fine Bait & Tackle, North Port, 941-240-5981

Nov. 9

OFFSHORE: King fish.

OFF THE BEACH: Sharks, sheepshead, pompano, some redfish, mackerel.

NEARSHORE/INSHORE: Trout, flounder, redfish, snook, sheepshead are starting to show up. Tarpon are still lingering here and there near bridges and nighttime.

BEST BET: Trout and redfish early in the morning.

Scotty, Fishin’ Franks, Charlotte Harbor, 941-625-3888

Nov. 9

OFFSHORE: About 12 to 18 miles some mangrove snappers, porgies and sheepshead and some kings at 15 to 30 miles. Some grouper were out at about 110 feet of water.

NEARSHORE: A lot of redfish. Mullets in anywhere from 2 to 5 feet. Pompano and sheepshead starting to move a little bit better.

OFF THE BEACH: Same as what is nearshore, plus ladyfish and many others. Fish moving down south, away from the flooding as the fresh water chases their food out.

FRESHWATER: Bass fishing has been really good near spill dams and culvert pipes near moving water. Crappie will start to pick up with cooling temperatures.

BEST BET: Beach fishing as there are so many different species. High quantity for fun and food. Once it starts to get colder, a lot of those fish will leave.