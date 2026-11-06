BOYS SOCCER: Venice blanks Lehigh in first win of season

VENICE — The Venice boys soccer team won its first game of the season on Thursday against Lehigh, and yet, there was a noticeable vibe of disappointment in the Venice team huddle after the game.

The Indians took an early 1-0 lead in the 13th minute against the visiting Lightning and truly dominated the contest for a majority of the evening. That lone goal, though, would be the game’s only score against a Lehigh team that surrendered eight goals in its season opener a few days ago.

Venice (1-0-1) maintained possession over Lehigh (0-2) most of the match. The Indians had 10 corner kicks to Lehigh’s zero, while outshooting the Lightning 11-2 on the night. Venice’s only goal of the game came on a beautiful shot right in front of the net by Venice’s George Tchorbadjiev with just 12 minutes gone from the clock in the first half.

As the half went on, Venice continued putting pressure on Lehigh and goalkeeper Bryan Organista. Daniel Cannizzaro and Dylan Honorato both had great looks at the goal late in the first half but failed to get past Organista. Despite the constant pressure from the Indians, Lehigh’s defense held the game to just 1-0 at the break.

“It was tough at times,” Porvaznik said. “We controlled the game, we just couldn’t find the back of the net. We had our opportunities, we just got really unlucky a lot of times in this one. It’s frustrating, but it’s part of the game.”

In the second half, Fedde Roseboom, Colin Mulvihill, Honorato and Cannizzaro all put shots on goal throughout the 40-minute frame but just couldn’t convert. Despite the lack of goals from Venice, the team’s defense was smothering and only allowed Lehigh a pair of looks at the goal for the entire game.

Even with the lackluster performance on Thursday, Venice head coach Dave Porvaznik was impressed with how his team played during a 2-2 tie with Sarasota earlier in the week. He also believes when the team plays up to its capabilities, it’ll be a very tough group to beat.

“We played at a different level against Sarasota,” Porvaznik said. “No disrespect to Lehigh, but we played down and not at the level we’re capable of. The boys are definitely disappointed with [Thursday]’s performance. We can perform better, and we’re better than that. But, I really think this team is special. We have a bunch of good players and a lot of talent that really gels well together. When they put it together, you can see just how good they can be. So I think there are good things to come. This was still a win, but it’s definitely behind us now, and we have to move forward.”

The Indians hit the road next, playing at Babcock on Tuesday at 6 p.m.