PREP GOLF: Lemon Bay's McCloud wins playoff hole, advances to state championships

Everything about Connor McCloud’s round at Cove Cay Golf Club in Clearwater on Thursday prepared him for what was to come.

The Lemon Bay sophomore said the front nine was particularly troubling, resulting in tee shots that went out of bounds and approach shots that found the bunker.

Somehow, he scrambled.

That ability to persevere in the face of failure set McCloud up for a playoff hole that he won and qualifies him for the 2A boys golf state championship next Tuesday and Wednesday at Mission Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills.

McCloud went to the state championships with his team as a freshman last year, but had to battle to make it as an individual this year.

He shot a 73, which tied him for fourth place overall. However, because two of three players who shot 71 were on Jesuit — a team that is going to the state championships because it won the region — that meant McCloud and Davis Golub of Saint Petersburg had to go to a playoff for the last remaining spot.

Heading into a one-hole playoff, McCloud said he wasn’t sweating the stakes.

“All of my struggles on the front nine ultimately allowed me to thrive on the back nine,” he said. “I was just thinking of (the playoff) as just another hole. I had played that hole twice already, I know every part of it. I know not to go left on that hole. Right wasn’t a good miss on that hole, but it was better than going left. I knew going right wouldn’t take me out of it. I aimed down the middle, but flared it out right on accident, but I knew I was safe.”

Confidence has been one area where McCloud said he has seen himself grow this year.

That was apparent throughout Thursday’s regional match.

Lemon Bay boys golf coach Sean Huber said McCloud was so dialed in that he was calling his shots and executing them to perfection.

When shots didn’t go according to plan, he scrambled, such as his bunker shot on the 15th hole that rattled off the pin and the cup to sit on the ledge of the hole.

“He’s a pretty determined person,” Huber said. “Once he sets his focus on something, he latches on pretty hard. We worked on some things during the week, got up there and played our practice round (Wednesday), and he played great. He told me, ‘I’m gonna take this course on tomorrow.’

“He’s one of those guys who calls his shot before it happens,” Huber continued. “He said to me (Thursday), I’m gonna draw this 205 (yards) into the green, and even if I’m a little short I’m going to putt it in and birdie this. And that’s exactly what he did.”

McCloud and Golub both pushed their playoff-hole tee shots right into the trees, but McCloud’s was so far right that he found himself on the adjacent hole with a gap in the trees.

His approach shot found the green, but trickled into a greenside bunker — putting him in a precarious, but familiar position.

Golub’s approach shot wound up buried in another greenside bunker.

McCloud went first out of the bunker and stuck his shot to just a couple of feet, which put pressure on Golub, and he sailed his bunker shot about 25 feet past the hole.

After Golub missed his putt, McCloud stepped up and calmly sunk his putt before raising his hand in the air and bringing it down into a victorious fist pump.

“I think my confidence has gone really far up,” McCloud said. “Getting a couple of under-par rounds under my belt has brought my confidence up, and I think that’s changed a lot. After playing a couple of rounds where I shoot good at our home course, I feel like I can do it anywhere.”

Regional boys golf results

Lemon Bay scored a 316 as a team, which was good enough for fifth place out of 12 teams. Unfortunately for the Mantas, only the top two finishing teams advance to the state championships.

Rounding out the Mantas’ scores were Tye Yovanovich (78), Hunter Pope (81), Kayden Slattery (84) and Chase Baker (88).

Venice finished ninth at the 3A-3 regional match with a team score of 334. The Indians were led by Grayson Schmit (81), Troy Weidlein (81), Joseph Venezio (84), Carson Adams (88) and Jaxson Corden (90).

Charlotte placed 10th out of 12 teams at the 3A-3 regional match with a 342. The Tarpons were led by Jacob Mastroianni (79), Logan Holley (87), Hudson Nemec (88), Mason Wimberly (88), and Brixon Nemec (105).

Regional girls golf results

Lemon Bay finished in fifth place out of 11 teams at the 2A-3 regional match with a team score of 380. The Mantas were led by Savannah Pope (88), Makaila Lindsey (89), Lori Henry (94), Noelle Perin (109) and Emma McFarland (111).

Wellen Park finished in seventh place at the 2A-3 regional match with a team score of 424. The Eagles were led by Hannah Ryu (79), Ava Jennison (110), Allesandra Pecori (112) and Giada Fagan (123).

DeSoto County placed 10th at the 2A-3 regional match. The Bulldogs were led by Izzy Morris (97), Shelby Hollingsworth (105), Adeline Howard (127), Anya Morales (129) and Sara Rooney (135).

Venice placed fifth at the 3A-3 regional match with a team score of 324. The Indians were led by Evyn Cannon, who shot a 67 to finish in first place overall. She will advance to the 3A state championships. Following Cannon was Zoe Haupt (83), Vanessa Rieger (86), Camryn Davis (88), and Ava Crandall (97).

Charlotte placed 10th at the 3A-3 regional match with a team score of 377. The Tarpons were led by Ryder Lawhorn (81), Harper Brown (94), Maddie Patterson (100), Piper Hallowell (102) and Adisynn Fury (103).