PREP VOLLEYBALL: Charlotte rallies to best Middleburg in 5A state semis

WINTER HAVEN — The Charlotte volleyball team members jumped on top of each other. The Tarpon fans stormed the court. They couldn’t believe what they just saw.

Charlotte, which trailed two sets to one and were five points behind in the fourth set, overcame to force a fifth set, where it again came from behind on a huge service run and held on for a dramatic 3-2 (19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12) victory over No. 2 seed Middleburg in the Class 5A state semifinal game at Polk State College in Winter Haven on Thursday.

That made for a fun two-hour bus ride home filled with the same wild karaoke they came to the game with.

The Tarpons (23-8) will play top-seeded Archbishop McCarthy, who cruised to a straight-set victory over Viera, on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the 5A state championship match.

Charlotte coach Michelle Dill, like after last week’s regional final against Sunlake, deflected the credit to her team.

“It’s all on them. They work hard, they work as a team,” Dill said. “We may not be as big as other teams in the front row, but they bust their butt, they don’t let the ball hit the ground and we have a great system where everyone fits right in.”

Charlotte started the fifth set trailing 5-1 and it looked like the moment might be too much for the senior-laden squad. But like what happened against Sunlake last week in the regional championship, the Tarpons didn’t quit and turned it completely around.

Ragan Davis served the Tarpons back into the set.

After a quick side-out, Sammy Vega, who had one of the best matches of her high school career with 22 kills and 23 digs, won the match with her serve, not giving it up until match point.

Sarah Richardson had a key block and kill to spark the rally. And Haven Hickox scored a kill to bring up match point.

It almost got interesting as Middleburg fought off four match points, but the Tarpons eventually closed out as pandemonium ensued.

Vega said her teammates refused to lose.

“We were like, we’re not giving up and we all wanted to keep playing together,” Vega said. “Making the finals is a huge accomplishment. Our energy was so high. If we messed up, we went to the next point.”

Middleburg (19-12) took control of a see-saw first set and slowly pulled away to take the early 1-0 lead. Charlotte shook that off the never trailed in the second set as it started feeding Vega, whom the Broncos were never really able to contain, to tie the match at a set apiece.

Middleburg took an eight-point lead in the third set, which the Broncos frittered away as Charlotte took an 18-17 lead.

The Broncos steadied however, getting a quick 5-0 from Allie Anschuetz run to wrap up the set. Meanwhile, Katelynn Laezza, whom the Tarpons contained the first two sets, started to warm up and ended up with 16 kills and 25 digs. And when the Tarpons fell behind in the fourth set, things looked bleak.

Somehow, the Tarpons hung in.

Ramsey Bohannon served Charlotte back on top and Davis, who had a team-high 25 digs, helped give Charlotte a 19-15 lead.

Middleburg rallied back to within one several times, but the Tarpons got match point to send the match to a fifth set.

Reese Forkum had 32 digs and. Mayce Bader had 17 kills to lead the Broncos. Dakota Galley had 11 kills while Juliet Hurley led with 27 assists.

Davis said the team, which has played together since the third grade, has bonded very well, which serves as a big advantage against most teams.

“We bond and come together as a team so well and we hold each other accountable in practice and games,” Davis said. “Our team wants it more. You saw that at Sunlake and here.”

“We’re also so together off the court,” Vega added. “Coming up here we had a party bus and sang Karaoke the whole time and not one person was missing out. It’s one big family,”

The win also means that Saturday, the window closes on this Tarpon group regardless of whether they win or not. The question is whether the window is closed on their fingers or they climb through it and shut the window behind them.

Dill said the season has been a wild ride, but certainly worth it.

“Our season started rough. We had flu, pneumonia, and kids went on vacation,” Dill said. “But I told them all that matters is the very end. We’re meshing together, coming together at the right time and the girls are doing it. The party bus was a little crazy on the way up, but they know how to dial in and play Tarpon volleyball. No matter what, these girls are champions to me.”