PREP GIRLS SOCCER: New-look Lemon Bay comes to life in first-season loss

ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay girls soccer team is essentially starting from scratch.

With only two seniors and a team loaded with girls who played JV last season, the Manta Rays are going to face a lot of challenges this season. They are still trying to figure out who works best where.

It didn’t help that they played Parrish Community in their season opener, one of the region’s better programs.

The Manta Rays fell behind 6-0 and looked like they were about to be mercy ruled. And then a funny thing happened.

Mia Callier (2) steals the ball to gain possession for her Lady Mantas.

They came back. Lemon Bay scored three unanswered goals to pull within 6-3 before the Bulls finally woke up, got the three goals back and won 9-3.

It was rough from the start as Parrish peppered Charlie Cooke with shot after shot.

Mia Guerrero and Addison Jeffords scored goals a minute apart to start the rout. Arya Tansrisever scored the first of her three goals in the 30th minute and Layliana Dolan scored toward the end of the half to make it 4-0.

Tansrisever scored twice early in the second half to give Parrish a 6-0 lead and thoughts of a mercy rule win.

Lemon Bay woke up.

Abby Morford took advantage of a goalkeeper overplay in the 52nd minute to get them on the board.

Abby Morford (3) hustles her way past the Parrish defense advancing the ball toward the net for teammate Hailey Cox (6) to slide it into the net for a Lady Mantas’ goal. Morford and her Lady Mantas played host to Parrish Community High School on Wednesday night in Englewood.

A free kick and penalty kick by Paige Kirt seven minutes apart cut the lead to 6-3 and had people thinking of Al Michaels’ classic call “Do you believe in miracles?”

No, responded Parrish.

Jenna Bates completed a hat trick and Tansrisever scored in the closing minutes to round out the scoring.

Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said it was great her team came back the way they did, and they seemed to find some combinations that worked.

Senior Ella Magri (14) passes the ball.

“I’m happy with how they came out in the second half,” Cooke said. “In the first half they were defeated, but in the second half they needed to know they could put the ball in the back of the net. We kept adjusting until we found that sweet spot.”

The main problem, since nearly everyone played JV last season, is that the varsity game was much faster.

“I think they were shellshocked at the speed of the game,” Cooke said. “A lot of them played JV last season and we were shocked by how fast things were going on the pitch. As the season goes on, they’ll get used to the pace of play.”