Aerobatic pilot Jeff Linebaugh will perform at air show

Jeff Linebaugh will perform aerobatics while flying the Socata TB-30 Epsilon at the Florida International Air Show.

PUNTA GORDA — Another aerobatic pilot joins the lineup for the Florida International Air Show on Nov. 7-8.

Former Air Force trainer Jeff Linebaugh will fly the Socata TB-30 Epsilon, a French military aircraft used for training cadets.

Linebaugh conducted his first solo flight at the age of 16 — before he could drive a vehicle. He graduated from the United States Air Force Pilot Training and Instructor Pilot Training, earning Instructor Pilot of the Year and Top Instrument Pilot of the Year honors at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas.

Following his service, Linebaugh trained pilots at Japan Airlines for five years before working as a commercial pilot. He retired after 30 years as a Boeing 767 captain and accumulated about 16,000 flight hours in more than 85 aircraft types.

Now, Linebaugh performs “High Voltige” for air shows, voltige being the French term for aerobatics. His performance will include loops, rolls, inverted flight patterns and photo opportunities.

Along with the Socata TB-30 Epsilon, Linebaugh has experience flying the B-29 Superfortress and the P-51 Mustang.

Linebaugh’s flight is included in the aviation performance roster:

Australian pilot Aarron Deliuflying the Extra 330SCBill Cumbersonflying the MiG-17Red Bull pilot Kevin ColemanThe TA-4J Skyhawk, a carrier-capable attack jet used during the Vietnam WarThe Chuters Jump Team skydivingFranklins Flying CircusThe Florida International Air Show iscomposed of a volunteer board. Along with aviation performances, the event will include on-the-ground attractions, a STEM pavilion, food and nonprofit booths.Proceeds from the show will go to local nonprofits.General and premium tickets are on sale on the FIAS website. Ticket prices include parking and will not increase at the gate.FIAS takes place on Nov. 7-8 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 A-1 Airport Road.For more information, visit:floridaairshow.com.