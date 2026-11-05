ONLINE EMBARGO 00.01 GMT, 05/11/26

Gold coin of Verica with a naked horse-riding female warrior with a spear and VIR (for Verica) and REX. // An Iron Age British king was actually female, reveals new research.The study shows that Verica, who was central to the Roman Invasion of Britain in 43AD, was in fact a woman.The discovery re-writes the history of early Roman Britain, according to Bournemouth University archaeological researchers.Verica was ruler of the Atrebates, a tribe whose territory covered much of present-day Hampshire and West Sussex.