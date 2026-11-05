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Arts & Culture
Iron Age British king was actually female, reveals new research
By Talker,5 days ago
The artistic impression shows Verica as Rex (an Iron Age queen or, from the Roman perspective, a 'female King') around AD 40 wearing Iron Age clothes (tunic and shawl), a gold brooch and gold necklace torc (made in the Roman Empire and similar to those found in the Winchester hoard), Roman gold earrings and with a Julio Claudian hair style (of a type modelled by first century AD Roman empress Livia, wife of Augustus). (Miles Russell and Macsen Russell via SWNS)