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Arts & Culture

Iron Age British king was actually female, reveals new research

By Talker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNyCD_1Gnsllcz00

The artistic impression shows Verica as Rex (an Iron Age queen or, from the Roman perspective, a 'female King') around AD 40 wearing Iron Age clothes (tunic and shawl), a gold brooch and gold necklace torc (made in the Roman Empire and similar to those found in the Winchester hoard), Roman gold earrings and with a Julio Claudian hair style (of a type modelled by first century AD Roman empress Livia, wife of Augustus). (Miles Russell and Macsen Russell via SWNS)

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