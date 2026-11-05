Iron Age British king was actually female, reveals new research

The artistic impression shows Verica as Rex (an Iron Age queen or, from the Roman perspective, a 'female King') around AD 40 wearing Iron Age clothes (tunic and shawl), a gold brooch and gold necklace torc (made in the Roman Empire and similar to those found in the Winchester hoard), Roman gold earrings and with a Julio Claudian hair style (of a type modelled by first century AD Roman empress Livia, wife of Augustus). (Miles Russell and Macsen Russell via SWNS)