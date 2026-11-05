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West Edmeston

2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Cutting

By Diane Bondareff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AhBn_1GnrdSkv00

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a 76-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce, that has been wrapped for transport, is craned onto a flatbed truck, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in West Edmeston, N.Y. The wrapped tree will be brought into New York City and raised into place at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 7.

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