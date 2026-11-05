Curb no enthusiasm: Residents unhappy with State Road 776 project

ENGLEWOOD — The ire of Englewood residents is growing as bike lane separators and median modifications — both composed of raised concrete barriers — are installed along State Road 776.

The Florida Department of Transportation is resurfacing and modifying a long, busy stretch of SR 776 through the middle of Englewood.

Initially, the bike lane separators were the main issue, residents reporting and witnessing tire damage after vehicles collide with the concrete barriers.

Now, many of the former left-turn lanes have been blocked by concrete medians, causing residents to take different routes or make u-turns in order to reach their destinations within the business district.

The entrance to Coastal Luxe Decor & Design is blocked by median barriers for vehicles traveling north along State Road 776.

Elizabeth Gerber, owner of the boutique Coastal Luxe Decor & Design, said she noticed a decrease in business due to the median blocking the driveway. Vehicles traveling northbound on SR 776 can no longer turn left.

“This is frustrating; it’s hard for me to take emotion out of it,” Gerber said. “This store meant everything to me, and its a good thing for our community. If I go out of business, it’ll be another empty building in Englewood.”

Whe DOT officials and engineers held meetings in Englewood about the road design in 2023, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and some business owners expressed concerns about the planned locations of the medians. Engineers modified their plans in some cases.

Another major complaint has been the narrower lanes.

FDOT said the completed project will include 11-foot right travel lanes and 10-foot left lanes. The center turn lanes are 11 feet wide. That meet FDOT’s minimum for a 40-mph roadway.

However, lanes may be narrower during construction.

Kim Parks, membership coordinator at the Englewood Chamber, said the office has received numerous complaints about the narrow lanes.

“Safety measures matter, but I don’t know if it’s up to code or the smartest plan,” Parks said.

Parks said flat tires are being caused by leftover nails and other material from the project.

“It’s crazy; my household had four nails in four different tires over the course of three weeks,” Parks said. “It can’t be a coincidence.”

The protected bike lanes along SR 776.

The project’s protected bike lanes are 5 feet wide. Yet, due to the large barriers on one side and curbs on the other, cyclists have a harder time navigating turns — similar to the woes of vehicle owners.

“You’re trapped if you have to swerve quickly, and you’ll hit those curbs and fall down,” said Alan Deckebach, member of the Coastal Cruisers Bike Club.

Deckebach said debris from the roadway will become trapped in the bike lane due to the barriers.

“The debris hits the curb and bounces back into the bike lane, which causes flat tires on bike lanes,” Deckebach said. “How are they going to sweep the debris off of those bike lanes?”

Fire chief Kevin Easton sent FDOT a letter last week with his concerns with emergency response times. He wants to make sure cars can pull over to make way for fire trucks and ambulances on emergency calls.

ESbikecurbs110526b

“First, the bike barriers prevent people from pulling off the road and creates bottleneck traffic,” Easton said. “Second, when we have traffic backed up on both lanes and no longer have an emergency lane avenue of travel; there’s no way it’s not going to affect response times.”

Alarmed by the concrete barriers, narrow lanes and project debris, Englewood residents responded by creating an online petition.

As of Wednesday, the petition had 3,760 signers, which is about 18% of Englewood’s projected population of 20,800 residents.

Petition creator Rick Lake said he wants it to reach the hands of state legislators.

“We’re taxpayers here; we’re paying FDOT whenever we fill our car,” Lake said. “If a hired contractor did that to your house, you would not pay them.”

In an email to The Daily Sun, FDOT explained the context behind their project.

“SR 776 ranked number 6 in Sarasota County and number 33 in FDOT District One for serious injury and fatal crashes between 2016 and 2024,” FDOT wrote. “The purpose of the project is to reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes by slowing speeds, reducing conflict points and creating a more predictable roadway environment.”

FDOT said the temporary lane shifts will not reflect the final dimensions. It also wrote that a 1.5 inch layer of asphalt will be installed over the current roadway.

The barrier dimensions will be 5 inches high with 2 inches of an exposed vertical face.

FDOT said it will continue to work with the community to address their concerns and will add a layer of asphalt to the project to make barriers seem less “aggressive.”

After hearing feedback from the community, FDOT wrote it will enhance project elements including:

Additional pavement markings and delineation at the beginnings and ends of bike-lane separator segmentsReview of separator locations for visibility enhancements or minor adjustmentsContinued coordination with the Englewood Fire DepartmentCoordination with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

For more information and project updates, visit: tinyurl.com/5drx3ztx.