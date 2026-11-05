Inventor races to invent phone first in 'Ahoy-Hoy'

Starring in "Ahoy-Hoy" are Ariel Blue, Casey Murphy, Amber McNew and Ben Williamson.

SARASOTA — If you haven't been to Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, you don't know what you are missing.

Its newly-open production of "Ahoy-Hoy" is a case in point. Written by Jenny Stafford, this play is part possible history but mostly "theatre of the absurd."

Its rolling world premiere has begun in Sarasota, where it will play through Nov. 29.

The story begins in the lab of Elisha Gray, played by Amber McNew, described online as "actor, choreographer and drag king." Elisha is determined to invent the telephone but things are not going well for this inventor, who is in a race with Alexander Graham Bell in 1876.

Gray has an assistant named Cornelius, played by Ben Williamson. He is encouraged to answer the phone with the words "Ahoy-Hoy." What Gray lacks is a workable phone.

Gray can speak into a mouthpiece but Cornelius can hear nothing from the device in his hand. It seems he also has an idea for a new electric device but thanks to Gray, no time to really work on it because of Gray's obsession to beat Bell into the history books.

It seems that Gray is even more obsessed with being remembered than for the telephone invention itself.

"My new device will change the world," she says. (If it ever works?)

Gray has been working on this for some five years. But then so has another man whose lab is at the other end of this black-box theater space.

His name is Alexander Graham Bell.

Bell is delightfully played by Casey Murphy, who has worked at the Asolo, Florida Studio Theatre and West Coast Black Theatre locally and in other locations with several Shakespeare companies.

He also is a superb dancer. Bell's ego seems similar to Gray's, and he, too, is racing to be first to the patent office. Dancing is an important and entertaining addition to this show.

Amber McNew stars as Elisha Gray, an inventor who is determined to beat Alexander Graham Bell in the invention of the telephone.

With two people working on being first to obtain a patent on the telephone, the story needed someone working in the patent office. Fans of Westcoast Black Theatre should be happy to see Ariel Blue as they may never have seen her.

Blue portrays Wilbur, who works at the patent office.

It seems casting has been both gender-blind and color blind for this play with the one constant — talent. Each of these actors has body language equal to "his" or "her" vocal talent.

Director Celine Rosenthal, a Tony-nominated producer, has the experience to make the most of this "theater-of-the absurd" story and the delightfully talented cast to carry it off.

Given the genders involved and the historic period, wigs and even facial hair are important to this production. They were created by Jonathan Hall, a wig and costume designer who grew up at Venice Theatre where he also was often (and occasionally may still be) seen on stage.

"Ahoy-Hoy" was the winner of Urbanite's 2025 Modern Works Festival. It is performed in one act, which is 95 minutes in length, with no intermission.

The term "Ahoy-Hoy" is an old mariner's greeting that was used by Bell as a telephone greeting. According to various internet sources, Thomas Edison's simple "Hello" later became the standard way to answer a phone.

Founded in 2015 by Summer Dawn Wallace, an intimacy choreographer and faculty member of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, Urbanite has a 65-seat theatre space that is reconfigured as needed for each production.

Ben Williamson and Amber McNew attempt to be the first to invent the telephone — but will they?

Wallace is a graduate of the Asolo Conservatory, which accepts no more than 12 students (from more than 2,000 applicants) for its three-year masters degree program at Florida State University.

Consider that this theater's productions are billed as "bold" and "contemporary." Staging and acting is generally excellent but some subjects may not be appreciated by everyone.

These words are from its website: "We believe in inclusive, artist-first story-telling, daring honesty and the powerful connectivity of an intimate space."

Urbanite's theater is at 1487 Second Avenue in Sarasota, around the corner from Whole Foods. Allow roughly 40 minutes from Venice.

For tickets, call 941-321-1397 or visit:

UrbaniteTheatre.com

Email: kim.cool.sbc@gmail.com