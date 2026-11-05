Note from the Editor: Our website has a new look

Readers,

The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier launched a retooled website at noon Thursday aimed at improving the reader experience. For regular readers of the site, several of the changes will be noticeable while others are operating in the background to make the site easier to navigate

The biggest change is in the amount of time it will take for stories to become visible once you've clicked a headline. Previously, many elements would load all at one time, delaying the story appearing on your phone or computer screen. The site now has fewer things loading and the time is shortened. It also is easier to read out site on your mobile device.

The site now has a right rail of the most recent headlines and more news and features on the home page. Scrolling down the page readers will see more news, sports, business and local feature stories throughout the journey.

Our mission hasn't changed, we strive to publish the latest and most complete news report from Charlotte, Desoto and southern Sarasota counties.

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Aw always, your feedback is important. Please reach out to me at robert.york@yoursun.com with comments or questions.