Meet Monty Andrews, the man behind the arboretum

VENICE — Thanks to its namesake, the Monty Andrews Arboretum at Blalock Park is not just any arboretum. Nor is Andrews just any man with a green thumb.

"I started this thing 40 years ago," Andrews said about the park that once had so few trees it was home to annual outdoor spring concerts by the Venice Symphony.

"When I went to Tampa and St. Pete, I saw only palm trees. We've got about 140 trees in here."

But they are not all palm trees.

The only limitation in starting the arboretum came from the City Council: "Keep trees out of the playground area."

The arboretum bearing his name came later. Officially created in 2006 in Blalock Park, the arboretum is at the north end of the block, across the street from the recently opened Old Betsy Museum and the Venice Archives and Historical Museum.

Venice City Council named the arboretum for Andrews in 2012.

The 4.5-acre arboretum has received Level II Accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum of Lisle, Illinois. It is one of eight in the U.S. at that level, he said.

There also are Level II arboreta in Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, and Turkey. The Atlanta Beltline Arboretum in Georgia is the only other certified Level II arboretum in the southern U.S.

"They (ArbNet representatives) visited down here," Andrews said. "They loved the signs." (Signs identify the donor and the species of each tree).

Now 87, Andrews, a master gardener, remains one of the park's most devoted volunteers. He is there nearly every day. City workers handle day-to-day maintenance and some 20 volunteers from VABI (Venice Area Beautification, Inc.) also help once in a while.

Sidewalks meander through Blalock Park and the arboretum. There are many picnic tables, especially adjacent to the gazebo. There also are two handicap accessible tables made by a company in Englewood.

Signs identify such gifts by their various donors and also serve to identify each of the many trees.

Possibly the biggest gift in the park is a giant red metal butterfly made by Luis Guillermo Fernandez Lovera (aka Lugefelo).

"He (Lovera) said, 'Do you want to buy a butterfly?' He was asking $20,000," Andrews said. "I said 'No' and a year later, he donated it to the city. He also did the 4-foot statue at the art center."

"My real love is the environment," Andrews said. "We have 140 trees in here (the entire park), but we keep them out of the playground area. The big trees are the shade trees."

Fortunately, the city has a bucket truck that enables workers to trim the big trees.

One tree stands out. A woman gave an oak tree that has leaves that change color (as happens up north), and there is a sign to honor Andrews. She referred to the tree as "the Founder's Tree," in honor of Andrews' background in the Midwest where oak trees are more common.

Andrews came to Venice with Jen, his first wife who was also an avid gardener. They had been married for 49 years when she died.

Andrews second wife, Linda Kenfield Andrews, also was an avid gardener. She was a past president of the Venice Area Garden Club and, like her husband, a member of the Venice Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

She also was a member of VABI and a longtime volunteer in the used bookstore at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library. She died in March of 2022.

The park's accreditation places the arboretum among the elite of the world's arboreta and botanic gardens dedicated to woody plants. Accreditation is what separates the area from being just another garden filled with woody plants.

These days, the park is also a certified butterfly garden. It recently received a 10-year award from Tree City USA's Arbor Day Foundation.

"The city didn't know what a Tree City was," Andrews said. "I got them into it."

Before his thumbs turned green

Before he became a Master Gardener, Andrews had volunteered for the Army, where he served in Korea and was encouraged to make a career in the military.

"I went in as a private and came out as a lieutenant," he said.

He then went to the University of Nebraska. After graduation, he got a job with Campbell's Soup. He ended up as an industrial engineer at ConAgra and retired at the age of 57. That turned out to be a gift for Venice and its green spaces.

Whether pulling weeds or giving a guided tour, the man from Nebraska shares his love of gardening regularly. But he has done far more for Venice than the arboretum.

He also was involved in making Venice a biking destination and has worked along the Venetian Waterway with Terry Redmond to create a biking trail.

"He took 5 miles and I took 5 miles," Andrews said.

That makes historic Venice a biking mecca as well as a gardener's mecca.

The Monty Andrews Arboretum is enhanced annually with colored lights during the Christmas Season. The lights will be installed at Thanksgiving time.

Meanwhile, visit the Monty Andrews Arboretum for inspiration but heed this Master Gardner's advice:

"Don't put in more than you can control and don't put in anything that grows too fast."

Email: kim.cool.sbc@gmail.com