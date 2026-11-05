Rebuilt Publix opens at Englewood's Merchant's Crossing

ENGLEWOOD — The newly rebuilt Publix store in Merchants Crossing in Englewood opened Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony.

The new store replaces the one that was demolished 14 months ago at the same site.

The new store is 54,964 square feet. It features new versions of all the traditional departments including the deli and bakery, meat and seafood, floral and pharmacy.

It also features a new Publix Liquors next door.

An added feature for the new supermarket is a sit-down dining area where customers can eat their treats from the deli and bakery.

“We are excited to welcome customers to their new Publix,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager, in a press release.

The previous Publix store at 1500 Placida Road opened in 1990 when Merchants Crossing shopping center was built. Publix bought the shopping center in 2014 for $17.9 million.

The company began a renovation of the plaza in late 2023, demolishing what had been the old Office Depot store and other shops facing State Road 776. That space remains cleared and could be made available for a new business to lease.

The new store's operating hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.