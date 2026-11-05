Marine veteran wins annual Lionfish Challenge

Marine Corps veteran and local charter boat captain Hunter Ledbetter is obsessed with catching lionfish.

Ledbetter recently won the 2026 FWC Lionfish Challenge by spearing and removing 1,541 lionfish in a four-month span stretching from May to September.

For his winning effort, Ledbetter was crowned the Lionfish King by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The 65-year-old fisherman also won the Veterans Division of the competition.

As the overall winner, Ledbetter received all kinds of swag and merchandise from the FWC, including a GoPro camera, spear guns, dive equipment, and more.

“Winning both these titles was a real milestone and I could not have done it without a lot of good dive friends supporting me in the water and topside on the boat, helping keep everything safe while I was diving,” said Ledbetter, who operates his charter outfit from Stock Island.

By removing hundreds of lionfish from local waters, Ledbetter said, “Hopefully we can give our native fish populations a better chance to survive and thrive.”

The lionfish is a tropical fish native to Indo-Pacific oceans but has proliferated in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico over the last several decades, disrupting the marine ecosystem.

A popular aquarium fish, the lionfish is a nuisance in local waters as an invasive species because it is a predator that consumes over 70 native reef fish and invertebrate species. The lionfish multiplies rapidly, said Ledbetter, and has no predators itself because of its venomous spines that act as a defense mechanism.

As such, ongoing initiatives and fishing challenges were created to kill and remove as many lionfish as possible from the waters surrounding the Florida Keys.

Ledbetter, who is also a scuba instructor, has perfected the art of catching lionfish, which he says is a delicious fish to eat. Ledbetter shoots lionfish with a pole spear while scuba diving and transfers them to a containment unit strapped on his shoulder to avoid getting stung.

During the FWC Lionfish Challenge, Ledbetter estimates he caught and killed 35-40 lionfish on average per day, and once snagged 101 lionfish in one day.

Ledbetter was officially declared the winner of the FWC’s 2026 Lionfish Challenge during an awards ceremony in Pensacola on Sept. 27. More than 500 fishermen and divers participated in this year’s challenge with more than 36,000 lionfish removed statewide.

“As a veteran, it was a real privilege to participate in the Challenge, winning this for the Keys was a real honor,” said Ledbetter, who served 30 years in the Marines and was deployed overseas multiple times, including twice to Afghanistan and four time to Iraq. “Bringing greater attention to this real problem goes even further in protecting our reefs and a large part of our livelihoods here in the lower Keys.”