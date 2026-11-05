Amendment 3 now a reality

VENICE — The constitutional amendment increasing the state’s homestead exemption that has had local officials on edge for months was approved by voters Tuesday.

However, the uncertainty about whether Amendment 3 would get the necessary 60% of the votes — it received about 62% — has been replaced with uncertainty about how the Legislature will be implementing it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he’ll be calling a special session on the matter before the end of the year. District 75 Rep. Danny Nix said Wednesday that he hadn’t yet heard anything about the session.

Republican leadership will have language for members to consider, he said, and he’ll need to see it in order to react to it. But voters sent a clear message Tuesday, he said: They want meaningful property tax reform.

Amendment 3 was the Legislature’s response to DeSantis’ call to eliminate property taxes in Florida. Rather than abolish them, though, it increases the state’s homestead exemption on residential properties tenfold over the next two years.

The Legislature’s Revenue Estimating Committee projected a reduction in local property tax revenue of about $4.8 billion in Fiscal Year 2028, with the amount increasing in subsequent years because the exemption will be indexed to inflation.

Local governments had factored the amendment into Fiscal Year 2027 budgets, which went into effect Oct. 1.

The city of Venice, for example, adopted a “bare bones” budget this year, City Manager James Clinch said, with reductions in General Fund spending and the elimination of some vacant staff positions. Others are currently frozen, he said.

But Amendment 3 is estimated to reduce the city’s General Fund revenue by about 10% — $5 million — in its first year, he said, which will be felt in the FY 2028 budget. Planning for it begins in February, so a City Council workshop will be needed before then to discuss how to deal with it, he said.

At least now, he said, “we know where we’re headed.”

WHAT’S COMING

The homestead exemption is a reduction in the assessed value of a property that’s the primary residence of the Florida resident who owns it. The current exemption is $25,000, applicable to all taxes based on the value of the property.

A second exemption applies to the assessed value between $50,000 and $75,000 except for school district taxes. It’s indexed to inflation, so the current amount is $26,411.

Amendment 3 increases the basic exemption on non-school property taxes to $150,000 as of Jan. 1, with a second increase to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2028, after which it will, too, be indexed to inflation.

However, the increase will initially only be available to people who have been homesteaded as of Dec. 31, 2026. Properties that qualify for homestead after that date will get the current exemption for five years, then the exemption in place at that point.

The amendment also reduces the cap on increases in the assessed value of nonhomesteaded residential property from 10% to 5% as of Jan. 1.

‘RECESSIONARY BUDGET’

Until the Legislature acts, budgetary uncertainty remains, local officials said.

Charlotte County will be looking to Tallahassee for a more accurate assessment of the impact of the amendment, Commission Chair Joe Tiseo said.

The county is projecting a loss of $100 million in revenue by the second year the amendment has been in effect, he said.

“The amendment won't affect us until the '27-'28 budget year, but that does not mean we cannot start cutting now,” he said.

Sarasota County has projected an $87 million revenue reduction after two years, causing cuts in services.

“We're talking about dealing with a recessionary budget," County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said at Wednesday’s Sarasota County Commission meeting.

He told the commissioners that he’s planning to put "a variety of folks" on notice that funding for them may not exist past Sept. 30, 2027, when the county’s current fiscal year ends and the impacts of Amendment 3 could begin.

Commissioners said they want to prioritize spending on infrastructure, which includes roads, water systems and waste management.

“We have been kind of preparing for the ‘what if’ associated with that,” Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger said. “I think next meeting, we're going to already start moving forward on what that means for us and for the county.”

Options to deal with the revenue reduction boil down to finding other revenue sources, cutting services or crafting a combination of both.

A millage increase is a possibility, though one elected officials hate to turn to. Local millage rates can go up to 10 mills. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value — $250 on a property assessed at $250,000, for example.

Local governments also have some authority to impose new fees or increase existing ones, though a study justifying them may be required.

Or they can look for places to cut services, which could mean staff reductions, as personnel is the largest expense in their operating budgets.

“There is no foreseeable way to fully absorb the revenue loss without significant impacts on service levels,” DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines said. “As we work through this process, we will examine both expenditure reductions and alternative revenue options that may help preserve important services, including user fees and adjustments to existing fee schedules.”

Nix said that for tax reform to be meaningful, local governments will need to live within their means and not shift the tax burden to other property owners. That would be a “shell game,” he said.

He also wants them to continue to fund infrastructure, first responders, parks and beaches while keeping spending in check, he said.

Former Venice Mayor Nick Pachota, newly elected to the House District 74 seat, is going from the local government side of the issue to the legislative side. His goal will be to ensure that core services are protected, he said, and that the public be able to weigh in on other services after being told the cost.

Virtually no one from the public attends city budget hearings, he said, so the government needs to find a way to get residents engaged besides putting constitutional amendments in front of them. But the No. 1 thing is that voters have spoken, he said.

Clinch said his message to the city’s employees is to keep meeting residents’ expectations of a high level of service.

“I don’t look at that as anything that was on the ballot,” he said.

It will be a challenge, he said.

"But we like challenges,” Clinch said.