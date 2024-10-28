Google Flights introduces new feature to find cheaper airfares

Just in time for the holiday travel frenzy, Google Flights is introducing a new feature designed to help users obtain the lowest airline ticket prices available.

The search engine has created a new tab that will be part of Google Flights search results named “Cheapest” and it will feature a variety of lower-priced flight options.

The fares displayed on the "Cheaper" tab may be based on third-party booking sites that are offering lower prices, for instance, or they may be options that involve flying back to a different airport than you departed from (but still within the same city) in order to score a better deal.

Some of the other cheaper flight options may involve a longer layover, self-transfers or purchasing different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites.

“When you search with Google Flights, the best options appear at the top of the results, based on a mix of price and convenience” says a Google blog post about the new feature. “But sometimes, there might be cheaper options available for those of you who are willing to give up some convenience for the best deal.”

Google describes the new search results as an option for “those times when cost matters more than convenience.”

“The new tab gives you an easy way to see the lowest prices available and then decide for yourself what trade-offs you want to make,” Google adds.

Whether you’re scoping out next year’s big vacation or planning a trip for the holidays, this upgrade should help you make the most of your travel budget, says Google.

Beginning this week, after entering trip details, travelers can tap on “Cheapest” to show the additional flight options with lower prices. The update will be available globally over the next two weeks.

©2024 Northstar Travel Media, LLC. Visit at travelpulse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.