COLUMN: Cruisin' with my friend Bob Carpenter

When Bob Carpenter keeps insisting he is retired, it’s just difficult for me to buy that.

“I just like to be with my wife (Kay), my dog and enjoy my backyard and flowers and plants,” he said as he leaned back during a quick interview at The Daily Sun.

Carpenter has wore many hats in his years living in Ohio, Hawaii and Charlotte County.

He’s known for a lot of things, but his coverage of the Kent State University deadly shootings of students by the National Guard in 1970 will always be near the top of his experiences.

But he sure has a bunch of other more pleasant memories to hang his hat on.

One of those came recently when the Kiwanis honored him with the Gregg Tubbs Bravery Award.

“That one floored me,” he said. “Gregg passed away about three years ago, but before that he and I did so much together for the Kiwanis. That award really meant something to me.”

Bob has been called Mr. Kiwanis.

That’s because he has been in the organization 52 years and has a 49-year string of perfect attendance at its meetings. He admits he had to miss a couple of meetings but he made them up with service and by attending Kiwanis meetings elsewhere.

Just some of his honors as a Kiwanis member include:

Legion of Honor, 50 Years; brought in 56 new members; Kiwanis International Life Member (1991); Kiwanis International Hixson Fellowship (the highest international fellowship award for Kiwanis); Florida District Foundation Ralph Davis Fellow (highest award in district); Kiwanis International Distinguished Club Secretary 20 Years (only one in K.I. history); Past Lt. Governor, Division 18S; Distinguished President of Florida District.

He earned all those honors after memberships in three clubs — Ravenna, Ohio Kiwanis Club, three years; Maui (Hawaii) Kiwanis Club, five years; Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, 34 years; and the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club, 2013 until now.

Needless to say, he loves being a Kiwanian.

“It’s so rewarding,” he said. “I love to give back, especially when it involved kids.”

Bob has contributed a lot to his community.

He came to Port Charlotte to run Fishermen’s Village, but eventually stepped down after the first owner tried to get away with some sneaky business — trying to bankrupt the business for his own gain, Bob said.

Next came a job as public information officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He kept that job for quite a while — working under five different sheriffs.

“I finally had to quit when I was 70,” he said. “They asked me to stay on a while but ….”

The “but” probably means he has some cruising to do — as in sailing the world.

Bob and Kay have been on 61 cruises. And they already have eight more booked.

Think they love it?

“People come to me all the time for advice on where to go, how to get a good deal and so on, and I don’t mind at all,” he said.

“We’ve been to Beijing, Singapore, Rome, London and plan to go to Athens, Greece,” he said.

He was on the first voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Icon, the huge new mega ship that everyone was talking about.

I asked him if it didn’t get crowded on those ships. He said no.

“They have like 20 bars and seven pools so (people are spread out),” he said. “When we booked our first cruise on it, the cost was $3,000 for both of us. Now they are asking $8,000 and people are paying that.”

Well, that leaves me out. I better look for a small boat.

He said he misses his job with the sheriff’s office and will always have that investigative sense about things.

But he doesn’t miss the deaths — especially of kids.

“When those two little boys died a few years ago in the pool, that was tough.”

Bob said after double-bypass heart surgery and some other issues he’s down from about 260 pounds to 160 and feels really good.

He looks good, too.

I believe he’s going to win some national award for consecutive cruises.

Nice talkin’ to you Bob.