COLUMN: Englewood Chamber wants you to hire local

As much as we all want to see the community rebuild quickly after recent hurricanes, caution is crucial.

Unfortunately, post-storm periods often bring an influx of scams and unreliable contractors looking to take advantage of the situation.

By hiring trusted, local businesses — especially those verified by the Englewood Chamber of Commerce — you’re choosing professionals who are licensed, insured, and invested in the community’s well-being.

Supporting these reputable businesses helps ensure the quality and reliability needed to rebuild safely and effectively.

To find a list of local businesses, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is committed to strengthening the local economy by encouraging residents and businesses to hire locally, make purchases within the community, and keep money circulating close to home. This approach not only supports local entrepreneurs and workers but also helps create more jobs, leading to a thriving, self-sustaining economy.

By prioritizing local spending, Englewood ensures that money goes back into schools, infrastructure, and public services, ultimately benefiting everyone in the area.

Supporting local businesses also fosters a unique sense of community, as residents connect with and rely on the resources, products, and services from their neighbors.

Your Englewood Chamber is your go to resource for everything Englewood. Whether you are a business, resident or visitor we have what you’re looking for.

Check out the chamber for more information.

BREW CREWJoin us from 8-9 a.m. Nov. 6 and do some business before business at our monthly morning networking meeting. This month, The Waverly Restaurant will be hosting us at 2095 N. Beach Road on Manasota Key. No registration is required.

FUN AFTER 5At 5 p.m. Nov. 13, join us for some seriously fun business. WENG Radio is hosting our November Fun After 5 at 1355 S. River Road. They usually go above and beyond, but this year they are going all out for their 60th anniversary. Come mix, mingle, make new connections and celebrate! Enjoy a Taco Bar provided by The Twisted Fork and cocktails courtesy of Mark Knauf, CPA.

BIZ@NOONJoin us at noon Nov. 20, for our monthly lunch to network and support a local restaurant. Our host this month is Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar at 2639 Placida Road. Each guest gets the opportunity to stand up and say a few words. Bring your business cards for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard. Registration is required. Registration will open in early November.

TOM ADAMS BRIDGE TRAFFIC ADVISORYIntermittent lane closures will occur on Tom Adams Bridge over Lemon Bay starting on Monday, and continuing through Nov. 8.

This project is an emergency repair to the bridge, the lane closures are necessary to accommodate equipment and construction work to repair the bridge.