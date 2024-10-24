Open in App
    Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 25

    By By The Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    (All times Eastern)

    Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

    Friday, Oct. 25

    AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

    1 a.m. (Saturday)

    FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Gold Coast

    3 a.m. (Saturday)

    FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast

    5 a.m. (Saturday)

    FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

    AUTO RACING

    2:25 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

    5:55 p.m.

    ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

    7:30 p.m.

    BTN — Exhibition: Toledo at Michigan

    9 p.m.

    SECN — Exhibition: Kansas at Arkansas

    COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

    4 p.m.

    BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — Yale at Penn

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Louisville at Boston College

    10:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV

    11 p.m.

    FOX — Rutgers at Southern Cal

    COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

    6 p.m.

    ACCN — Wake Forest at SMU

    8 p.m.

    ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

    10:30 p.m.

    BTN — Indiana at UCLA

    COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    ESPNU — Arizona at Arizona St.

    COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

    7 p.m.

    SECN — Tennessee at Florida

    GOLF

    9:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.

    6:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Second Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    11 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan

    HARNESS RACING

    8 p.m.

    FS1 — Breeders Crown: Night 1, Meadowlands Racing, East Rutherford, N.J.

    HORSE RACING

    12:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MLB BASEBALL

    8:05 p.m.

    FOX — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:40 p.m.

    ESPN — Indiana at New York

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    2:55 p.m.

    CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Portsmouth

    3 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    5:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — International Friendly: France vs. Jamaica, Montbéliard, France (Taped)

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Summer Cup: NJ/NY vs. Kansas City, Final, San Antonio

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

    11 p.m.

    TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Semifinals

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

