    Wall Street pulls back from its records

    By STAN CHOE Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    NEW YORK — U.S. stocks edged back from their all-time highs Monday as some of the steam came out of Wall Street’s long, record-breaking rally.

    The S&amp;P 500 slipped 0.2%, coming off a sixth straight winning week, its longest such streak of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 344 points, or 0.8%, from its own record that was likewise set on Friday, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

    Trading was mixed in markets around the world. Crude oil prices rose to regain some of last week’s sharp losses, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed and stock indexes mostly fell in Europe after finishing mixed in Asia.

    The rise in yields helped knock down stocks that tend to get hurt by higher interest rates, such as big dividend payers and businesses in the housing industry. Real-estate stocks fell to the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&amp;P 500 index, while homebuilders Lennar and D.R. Horton both fell at least 4.3%. Home Depot’s 2.1% drop was one of the heaviest weights on the S&amp;P 500.

