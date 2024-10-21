Hundreds tour North Port

NORTH PORT — More than 300 cyclists took part in the 13th annual Tour de North Port on Sunday.

Riders were greeted by temperatures in the mid-60s and overcast weather as well as breakfast at the starting line.

North Port Mayor Alice White, the chair of People For Trees, helped spearhead the event.

Up on stage, speaking into a microphone as cyclists munched their breakfasts and readied their rides, White spoke about how the event helps People For Trees, which has been around since 1997.

After that, cyclists taking part in 15-, 35- and 65-mile tours were at the ready.

They would get to see the natural beauty of the city on a scenic, on-road bike ride.

One of the riders on the 65-mile tour was Cathy Miller.

After the event, White shared an “interesting tidbit” about Miller’s experience on the day.

She was the first cyclist to show up at Imagine School, the starting point, around 6 a.m., and the doors were not set to open until 7 a.m.

But despite her rush to get to the starting line, Miller was not in one to get to the finish.

Seeing as the tour is not a race, she didn’t need to be.

Miller was the last person to arrive back, and People For Trees volunteers were packing things away until next year.

Upon arrival, Miller said that she and her recumbent bicycle were late because she took a lot of time talking to people at each rest stop, throughout the 65-mile journey.

People For Trees Volunteers scrambled her some lunch to go.

White said the event was a success, all in all. A total of 320 people registered for the event.

“Everything went really smoothly,” White said.

For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com/index.php