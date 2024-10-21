Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Sun

    Hundreds tour North Port

    By DANIEL FINTON Staff Writer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLIrE_0wGA8sxI00

    NORTH PORT — More than 300 cyclists took part in the 13th annual Tour de North Port on Sunday.

    Riders were greeted by temperatures in the mid-60s and overcast weather as well as breakfast at the starting line.

    North Port Mayor Alice White, the chair of People For Trees, helped spearhead the event.

    Up on stage, speaking into a microphone as cyclists munched their breakfasts and readied their rides, White spoke about how the event helps People For Trees, which has been around since 1997.

    After that, cyclists taking part in 15-, 35- and 65-mile tours were at the ready.

    They would get to see the natural beauty of the city on a scenic, on-road bike ride.

    One of the riders on the 65-mile tour was Cathy Miller.

    After the event, White shared an “interesting tidbit” about Miller’s experience on the day.

    She was the first cyclist to show up at Imagine School, the starting point, around 6 a.m., and the doors were not set to open until 7 a.m.

    But despite her rush to get to the starting line, Miller was not in one to get to the finish.

    Seeing as the tour is not a race, she didn’t need to be.

    Miller was the last person to arrive back, and People For Trees volunteers were packing things away until next year.

    Upon arrival, Miller said that she and her recumbent bicycle were late because she took a lot of time talking to people at each rest stop, throughout the 65-mile journey.

    People For Trees Volunteers scrambled her some lunch to go.

    White said the event was a success, all in all. A total of 320 people registered for the event.

    “Everything went really smoothly,” White said.

    For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com/index.php

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy